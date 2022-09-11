Daily Swim Coach Workout #767

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Championship

Tuesday [9/6/22]

C1/W1 Early Season

Building: Foundations technical/endurance/grit/team values

4x

125 fr/bk/fr/br/fr DPC Flow

5×25 scull (scull number by round)

all @Coaches with themes/✅ reminders

20×25 paddles

(4r-l/4knuckle/4 padpush/4 push dr/4 sw dpc)

(2fr/2ch @:30)

500 kick (100 board/100 no brd r-l-bk-frnt)

Series: V kick/Wall kick/bottom shoots/finishes

12×75 (2k r-l-bk / 2 pull brth 5) @1:15/1:05

PFS

16×50 B/O @15!! @:50

Relays

Feet Set Option or Step Over Option Only, teach and try both

Turns (Brandon fr/bk/bk-br) (Joe open)

wd set mindful, with time