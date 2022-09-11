Daily Swim Coach Workout #767

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Championship
Tuesday [9/6/22]
C1/W1 Early Season
Building: Foundations technical/endurance/grit/team values
4x
125 fr/bk/fr/br/fr DPC Flow
5×25 scull (scull number by round)
all @Coaches with themes/✅ reminders
20×25 paddles
(4r-l/4knuckle/4 padpush/4 push dr/4 sw dpc)
(2fr/2ch @:30)
500 kick (100 board/100 no brd r-l-bk-frnt)
Series: V kick/Wall kick/bottom shoots/finishes
12×75 (2k r-l-bk / 2 pull brth 5) @1:15/1:05
PFS
16×50 B/O @15!! @:50
Relays
Feet Set Option or Step Over Option Only, teach and try both
Turns (Brandon fr/bk/bk-br) (Joe open)
wd set mindful, with time
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Pre Season Intro sets
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.