Daily Swim Coach Workout #766

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
45:00 DLand
10:00 Change & Rinse
6 x 75 @ 1:20 Fr [ O = 50 K + 25 D/E = 50 D + 25 S ]
5 x 50 @ :55 Fr Build to FAST w/Perfect Finish
5:00 KO Rods @ 5 m
1x
12 x 25 @ :30 Supine Bk Roll K w/Pucks
10 x 25 @ :30 3-Pull/6-K Switch Bk
8 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Bk
1x
10 x 25 @ :30 Dbl Pullout Br – Focus On Catch
8 x 25 @ :30 Dbl K Br – Focus on K
6 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Br
Ladder Set ( Reg. on way down/Rev. back up )
2x
1 x 100 @ 1:40 Fr
1 x 200 @ 2:20 100 Fr + 100 Prime [ Br & Fly does 125 Fr + 75 Stk ]
1 x 300 @ 5:00 150 Fr + 150 Weak [ Br & Fly does 200 Fr + 100 Stk ]
1 x 400 @ 6:40 200 Fr + 200 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 Fr + 100 Stk ]
1 x 500 @ 8:20 250 Fr + 125 Weak + 125 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 + 100 Stk + 100 Stk ]
250 REC 100 K + 100 D + 50 S
Take Out KO Rods & GO HOME!!
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
