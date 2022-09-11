Daily Swim Coach Workout #766

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

45:00 DLand

10:00 Change & Rinse

6 x 75 @ 1:20 Fr [ O = 50 K + 25 D/E = 50 D + 25 S ]

5 x 50 @ :55 Fr Build to FAST w/Perfect Finish

5:00 KO Rods @ 5 m

1x

12 x 25 @ :30 Supine Bk Roll K w/Pucks

10 x 25 @ :30 3-Pull/6-K Switch Bk

8 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Bk

1x

10 x 25 @ :30 Dbl Pullout Br – Focus On Catch

8 x 25 @ :30 Dbl K Br – Focus on K

6 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Br

Ladder Set ( Reg. on way down/Rev. back up )

2x

1 x 100 @ 1:40 Fr

1 x 200 @ 2:20 100 Fr + 100 Prime [ Br & Fly does 125 Fr + 75 Stk ]

1 x 300 @ 5:00 150 Fr + 150 Weak [ Br & Fly does 200 Fr + 100 Stk ]

1 x 400 @ 6:40 200 Fr + 200 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 Fr + 100 Stk ]

1 x 500 @ 8:20 250 Fr + 125 Weak + 125 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 + 100 Stk + 100 Stk ]

250 REC 100 K + 100 D + 50 S

Take Out KO Rods & GO HOME!!