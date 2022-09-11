Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #766

by Dan Dingman 0

September 10th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

45:00 DLand
10:00 Change & Rinse

6 x 75 @ 1:20 Fr [ O = 50 K + 25 D/E = 50 D + 25 S ]
5 x 50 @ :55 Fr Build to FAST w/Perfect Finish

5:00 KO Rods @ 5 m

1x
    12 x 25 @ :30 Supine Bk Roll K w/Pucks
    10 x 25 @ :30 3-Pull/6-K Switch Bk
    8 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Bk

1x
    10 x 25 @ :30 Dbl Pullout Br – Focus On Catch
    8 x 25 @ :30 Dbl K Br – Focus on K
    6 x 25 @ :30 Perfect Br

Ladder Set ( Reg. on way down/Rev. back up )

2x
    1 x 100 @ 1:40 Fr
    1 x 200 @ 2:20 100 Fr + 100 Prime [ Br & Fly does 125 Fr + 75 Stk ]
    1 x 300 @ 5:00 150 Fr + 150 Weak [ Br & Fly does 200 Fr + 100 Stk ]
    1 x 400 @ 6:40 200 Fr + 200 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 Fr + 100 Stk ]
    1 x 500 @ 8:20 250 Fr + 125 Weak + 125 Prime [ Br & Fly does 300 + 100 Stk + 100 Stk ]

250 REC 100 K + 100 D + 50 S

Take Out KO Rods & GO HOME!!

View on commitswimming.com

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

0
