Noah Millard Breaks 200 Back Pool Record As Yale Sweeps Brown In Ivy League Opener

Brown vs. Yale

November 8, 2024

New Haven, CT

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Men’s Meet

Courtesy: Yale Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Noah Millard had a hand in four first place finishes – including a new pool record in the 200 backstroke – as the Yale University men’s swimming and diving team opened Ivy League action with a dominating 207-93 victory over Brown.

“It was a great team experience for all,” said the Robert J.H. Kiputh Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, Jim Henry . “I’m proud of our team for hustling for every point. There were some strong performances both in the pool and on the boards. We took advantage of the opportunity to compete. It was a great start to the season. There is much to build on and we are looking forward to the next challenge.”

Millard registered a time of 1:44.88 in the 200 backstroke and also claimed first in the 200 freestyle in 1:36.25. He also swam legs of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Results

Arshak Hambardzumyan picked up two first place finishes on the day. He collected first place in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:19.34 and also in the 500 freestyle in 4:30.79.

The Bulldogs return to action on November 16 for a home meet against Columbia.

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. Brown men’s swimming and diving dropped its season-opening meet at Yale by a score of 207-93 on Friday. Two Bears earned wins in the meet.

Rowland Lawver picked up a win in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 366.75 and also placed second in the 3-meter.

Marton Nagy earned a win in the pool in the 200 IM, finishing in a time of 1:49.73. Nagy also placed second in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.

The Bears also had multiple second-place finishes from Christian Duetoft (1000 freestyle), Christopher Zhang (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Jack Kelly (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke), Jonathan Gim (50 freestyle), Marcus Lee (100 freestyle) and in the 400 free relay (Lee, Gim, Zhang, Donavan Jeng ).

UP NEXT

Brown will take part in a tri-meet between Princeton and Dartmouth at Princeton on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Women’s Meet

Courtesy: Yale Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Eight first place marks – including three individual events from Jessey Li and two from Hayden Henderson – propelled the Yale University women’s swimming and diving team to a 160-140 victory against Brown University in its Ivy opener.

Li had a hand in four first place finishes, as she also swam a leg of the winning 200 medley relay for the second day in a row.

Key Results

Li won the 100 breaststroke with a final time of 1:01.19 and touched the wall first in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.86). Li also won the 50 freestyle in 23.34.

Henderson registered scores of 307.73 in three-meter diving and 296.03 on the one-meter board to sweep the two diving events.

The 200 medley relay of Devyn Sargent , Li, Alex Massey and Sara Plunkett captured that event in 1:40.45.

, Li, and captured that event in 1:40.45. Morgan Cady was first in the 1000 freestyle in 10:15.35.

was first in the 1000 freestyle in 10:15.35. Mabel Koff finished first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.29.

The Bulldogs return to action on Nov. 15 for a road meet at Columbia.

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Brown women’s swimming and diving dropped its dual meet 160-140 at Yale on Saturday afternoon. The Bears earned eight wins on the day against the Bulldogs.

Brown’s first win of the day came from Crystal Yuen , who took home first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.60. Jenna Reznicek followed with a win in the 100 backstroke in 54.39.

Zehra Bilgin won the 200 butterfly, clocking in a time of 2:00.34 and took home first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.07.

Kelly Dolce won the 100 freestyle (51.45) and Audrey Chung placed second with a time of 51.87.

Yuen earned her second win of the day with a victory in the 500 freestyle (4:59.58) and Dana Li was second in the event (5:01.06).

Emily Barck won the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 2:04.07.

Brown closed out the meet with the team of Yuen, Chung, Bilgin and Dolce winning the 400 freestyle relay.

Bowie Krawczyk had the best finish for Brown divers, taking second in the 1-meter.

UP NEXT

Brown’s next meet with be against both Princeton and Dartmouth at Princeton on Nov. 9.