No Finals Scratches, Only 1 Alternate Scratch For Final Session of Universiade

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

There are no scratches out of tonight’s finals session at the 2019 World University Games. The very last session of the 7-day event features just one alternate not appearing on start lists.

That’s New Zealand’s Gabrielle Fa’amausili, who was the 9th-place finisher in semifinals of the women’s 50 free. Fa’amausili does not appear as one of the two alternates on start lists. That moves 10th-place finisher Jeong Soeun of Korea into the top alternate position, and Italy’s Aglaia Pezzato moves from 11th to become the second alternate. Assuming all 8 of the qualified finalists compete tonight – which is highly expected – then the scratch won’t affect anything for tonight’s finals session.

Tonight’s finals session will also feature the 4×100 medley relays for both women and men. There are some intriguing lineup options for several of the top nations, but start lists don’t show any relay lineups yet. We’ll keep checking back for lineups until the relays kick off later tonight.

Women’s 50 Free: