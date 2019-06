Nicholas Santos Riceve Da FINA L’Invito Per I Mondiali Anche Se Non Qualificato

FINA Extends Special Invitation to Nicholas Santos for World Championships The 39-year old Santos will swim at the World Championships after all, in spite of being left off Brazil’s initial roster announced in April.

Cartwright Confirms Not Swimming 1500 At Aussie World Swimming Trials We explained Jack Cartwright’s Aussie World Trials anomalous entry yesterday, but the star confirmed his status on Instagram today.

Italy’s Vergani Receives 3-Month Suspension, But May Yet Compete At Worlds Italian sprinting ace Andrea Vergani may yet swim at the 2019 World Championships next month, despite having tested positive for banned substance.

Jon Langberg Added To Danish World Championships Coaching Staff Jon Langberg, Coach of A6 Swim Team, has been named as an additional member of the Danish coaching staff for next month’s World Championships.