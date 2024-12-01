NCSA Qualifier Regan Fried to Swim for Bryant University Starting Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Regan Fried, a New York high school state finalist and NCSA qualifier, is set to swim for Bryant University in Rhode Island beginning next fall.

“The team immediately welcomed me like family! I can’t wait to be a bulldog!”

The Bellmore native recently wrapped up her final season with Mepham High School’s swim team.

Just last weekend, Fried competed at the NYSPHSAA Girls State Championship, where she earned second swims in both of her individual events. She placed 17th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.96 and 30th in the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.46. Fried also helped her team to an 8th-place finish in the 400 free relay and a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Fried posted several of her lifetime best times at the 2024 Metro Senior Championships in February, in addition to earning three NCSA Summer Championships qualifying times. She posted personal bests in the 200 back (2:05.46), 100 fly (59.19), 200 fly (2:06.58), 200 IM (2:11.07) and 400 IM (4:27.30).

Fried also raced at the NCSA Spring Championships back in March, competing in four individual events at the short course yards competition. She placed 58th in the 400 IM (4:34.24), 85th in the 200 fly (2:09.09), 114th in the 200 back (2:07.34) and 204th in the 100 fly (1:00.34)

A member of the Long Island Aquatic Club, Fried is a versatile competitor who primarily specializes in IM and fly, although she fares well in back and free as well.

Best Times SCY

100 fly – 59.19

200 fly – 2:06.58

200 IM – 2:10.59

400 IM – 4:27.30

100 back – 59.81

200 back – 2:05.46

A Division I Mid-Major program, Bryant competes in the America East Conference, where the women’s team placed 3rd at the AEC Championships last season. Based on the results from the 2024 competition, Fried would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 400 IM and 200 fly, the ‘B’ final in the 200 back, ‘C’ final in the 200 IM, 100 fly and 100 back.

Fried comes from a family of swimmers; her older sister Riley is currently a sophomore at Loyola (MD), and her mom Kristin swam for Rider University, both Division I programs. She will also be the fourth swimmer from LIAC to become a Bulldog when she joins the team in the pool this fall.

Bryant so far has one other confirmed commit joining Fried next season: Pennsylvania native Kaitlyn Burk, who has a similar event lineup to Fried and will make for a strong training partner over the next four years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.