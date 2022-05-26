NCAA Qualifier Daniel Matheson Transfers To Arizona State After One Year At USC

Following a successful freshman campaign at USC, NCAA qualifier Daniel Matheson will stay in the Pac-12 next season as he informed SwimSwam that he has signed on with Arizona State for next season.

Matheson entered the NCAA transfer portal in April, coming off of an impressive season with the Trojans that saw him earn NCAA invites in the 500 free (4:14.87) and 1650 free (14:51.59), both times he produced at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

A native of Peoria, Arizona, Matheson joined the Trojans from Scottsdale Aquatic Club as a highly touted distance recruit, cracking the top 20 in our boys’ high school class of 2021 re-rank last year.

At USC, he dropped nearly six seconds in the 500 free, 22 seconds in the 1650, and almost three in the 400 IM. He scored 35 points at Pac-12s, leading all USC swimmers, including a fourth-place finish in the mile and a fifth-place showing in the 500 free.

PRE-USC BEST USC FRESHMAN BEST 200 free 1:35.90 1:40.47 500 free 4:20.64 4:14.87 1650 free 15:13.94 14:51.59 400 IM 3:47.69 3:44.71

As he returns to his home state of Arizona, Matheson joins an ASU men’s team that’s on the rise.

Last year, the Sun Devils had a breakout campaign that culminated with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, including freshman Leon Marchand winning a pair of individual national titles in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke.

In Matheson’s primary events, the Sun Devils had one NCAA scorer last season in the 500 free (Julian Hill, 16th), one in the 400 IM (Leon Marchand, 2nd) and none in the 1650 free.

In addition to Marchand and Hill, Matheson will have some excellent training partners in Tempe with the likes of Gordon Mason, Andrew Gray and Liam Bresette producing notable distance freestyle swims last season.

Chris O’Grady, who was also a freshman at USC last season, initially entered the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the campaign but ultimately decided to stay in Southern California.