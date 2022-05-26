42-Year-Old Nicholas Santos Breaks Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Meet Record in 50FL

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

MEN’S 50 FLY PDF RESULTS

42-year-old Nicholas Santos can’t be stopped. After swimming a 22.83 to win the men’s 50 fly at the Monaco stop this past weekend, Santos clocked a 23.03 to win the event tonight in Barcelona. While the time was off Santos’ season best of 22.73, it was still good for the win, and fast enough to break the Barcelona stop record.

The Mare Nostrum- Barcelona meet record in the event stood at 23.16, a mark which was set by Ukraine’s Andriy Govorov back in 2016. Govorov also holds the overall Mare Nostrum Record at 22.53, and is the World Record holder (22.27).

The accomplishment is just the latest in a long line for Santos. This past December, Santos became the oldest swimmer in history to win a medal at a World Championships, earning Gold in the men’s SCM 50 fly. He now has a chance to double down by winning a medal at the LCM World Championships this summer in Budapest. It’s a plausible scenario, as Santos currently has the #2 time in the world this year.

Additionally, after having gone his 22.73 in April at the Brazil Trophy, Santos has since been 22.83 and 23.03, displaying the consistency which he will need in order to advance through the rounds of competition at the World Championships this summer. If Santos is able to do so, it will be his 4th consecutive LC World Championships medal in the 50 fly, which would mark yet another record.