NCAA Champ Zalan Sarkany Hoping to Podium at Home SC World Champs, Loving Team at Indiana

While filming with the Indiana swim team, SwimSwam caught up with 2024 NCAA Champion in the 1,650, Zalan Sarkany, who transferred to IU this year from Arizona State.

Sarkany makes it clear that while IU’s midseason competition is coming up at Ohio State next week, he is focused more on a few weeks from now when the Short Course World Championships will be held in his home city of Budapest. Being such a special meet, the Hungarian is hoping to make a podium or two in his distance specialties.

Sarkany also compares his time at Arizona State to Indiana, saying both were good but as he’s in Bloomington now, he feels he’s adjusting well to the training, team, and city.