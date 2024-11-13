Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Champ Zalan Sarkany Hoping to Podium at Home SC World Champs, Loving Team at Indiana

Comments: 1

While filming with the Indiana swim team, SwimSwam caught up with 2024 NCAA Champion in the 1,650, Zalan Sarkany, who transferred to IU this year from Arizona State.

Sarkany makes it clear that while IU’s midseason competition is coming up at Ohio State next week, he is focused more on a few weeks from now when the Short Course World Championships will be held in his home city of Budapest. Being such a special meet, the Hungarian is hoping to make a podium or two in his distance specialties.

Sarkany also compares his time at Arizona State to Indiana, saying both were good but as he’s in Bloomington now, he feels he’s adjusting well to the training, team, and city.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
snailSpace
1 minute ago

How deep will the distance fields be at SC Worlds?
They were very meh during the World Cup series.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!