NC State Picks up Ukrainian National Record Holder Oleksandr Zheltiakov Midseason

NC State has added an interesting midseason addition, bringing in Ukrainian National Record holder Oleksandr Zheltiakov with just a month left until conference meets.

Zheltiakov currently holds the Ukrainian national record in all six backstroke events (50, 100, 200), and he is now adding SCY swimming to his repertoire. He recently competed at the SC World Championships in Hungary, where he finished 35th in the 50 back, 31st in the 100 back and 26th in the 200 back.

He also swam at the Paris Olympics in July, finishing 24th in the 100 backstroke and 20th in the 200.

Zheltiakov swam two of the three sessions at the Eddie Reese Showdown this weekend, competing in both backstroke events for NC State. His first ever SCY race, the 100 backstroke, had him finish 12th in the event at 47.05.

His 200 backstroke from this morning was much more impressive with him touching in 1:40.66 for 2nd. His time currently ties Cornelius Jahn’s 28th position in the NCAA this season.

Zheltiakov’s Best Times SCM/LCM

50 back- 23.98/24.91

100 back- 51.78/53.73

200 back- 1:50.25/1:55.39

Zheltiakov’s 200 backstroke time from today is already making an impact on the NC State swim team, coming in 2nd this season, after only Daniel Diehl’s 1:39.62. He also sits in 6th in the 100, but he has a little more time to get used to SCY swimming before he would be looking for an NCAA final.

NC State competes in the ACC, and they are the reigning conference champions. With the collapse of the Pac-12, however, the ACC is only getting faster with the additions of schools like Cal and Stanford. NC State is having to find ways to keep up with the increase in speed. Bringing in Zheltiakov could certainly help their chances of another conference championship, and could help them move up the NCAA rankings as well.

