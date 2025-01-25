Gretchen Walsh Swims 45.68 100 Freestyle, Fastest In-Season Time Ever

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
Gretchen Walsh picks up another top 10 all-time swim in the women’s 100 freestyle, swimming 45.68 at the Eddie Reese Showdown to win the event by almost two seconds and swim the fastest in-season time ever.
Women’s 100 Free
- NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 45.68
- Anna Moesch (UVA) – 47.63
- Caroline Bentz (ASU) – 48.27
- Olivia Nel (NC State) – 48.45
- Grace Cooper (Texas) – 48.47
- Lily Christianson (NC State) – 48.63
- Ava Longi (Texas) – 49.07
- Erin Milligan (ASU) – 49.33
Gretchen Walsh continues to throw down improbably fast times seemingly whenever she wants. Her winning time of 45.68 is the #6 performance ever, and appears to be the fastest in-season time ever.
Teammate Anna Moesch took 2nd in 47.63, a little less than a second shy of her personal best of 46.76. ASU’s Caroline Bentz touched 3rd in the A-final with a 48.27, just off her best of 48.16. But once again, we had some fast swims in the B-final as well : Texas’ Erin Gemmell won the heat with a 48.22, while UVA’s Maxine Parker took 2nd in 48.27.
With her time today, Walsh owns five of the top 10 swims in the event.
Top 10 Performances
- Gretchen Walsh– 44:83 (2024 NCAA Championships)
- Gretchen Walsh– 45.16 (2024 ACC Championships)
- Simone Manuel– 45.56 (2017 NCAA Championships)
- Gretchen Walsh– 45.61 (2023 NCAA Championships
- Simone Manuel– 45.65 (2018 NCAA Championships
- Gretchen Walsh– 45.68 (2025 Eddie Reese Showdown)
- Gretchen Walsh– 45.78 (2024 NCAA Championships)
- Erika Brown– 45.83 (2020 SEC Championships)
- Kate Douglass– 45.86 (2024 ACC Championships
- Maggie MacNeil– 46.02 (2021 NCAA Championships)
Every other time on this list came from a conference or NCAA Championship. It appears the next fastest dual-meet time is Walsh’s own 46.12 from Virginia’s dual meet with Virginia Tech earlier this month at #14.
not at all surprised. She has taken over as top 3 greatest swimmers in American history
Whoa, pump the brakes there