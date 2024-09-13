NBCUniversal Reports Record 15.4 Million Viewers For Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Courtesy: NBCUniversal

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 13, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s unprecedented coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, presented by Toyota, generated numerous U.S. viewership milestones, reaching a Paralympic record 15.4 million total viewers across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and Telemundo during the 12-day event from Aug. 28-Sept. 8., including the second most-watched Paralympic Games telecast on record and the most-watched Paralympics cable telecast on record.

Paris Paralympic viewership on NBC and Peacock averaged a TAD of 1.2 million viewers, up 31% vs. Tokyo (888,000 viewers). Primetime coverage on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 7-9 p.m. ET, averaged 1.8 million viewers, making it the second-most watched Paralympics telecast on record, peaking at 2.5 million viewers. The program included highlights of the Opening Ceremony and the first two days of competition.

“From the host city to the athlete performances to the return of friends and families, Paris 2024 set a new standard of excellence and will be regarded as one of the most spectacular Paralympic Games ever,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics & Paralympics Production. “We knew our coverage needed to meet the moment, so we produced more hours than ever, streamed every sport on Peacock, added innovations such as Gold Zone and Multiview for the first time, and had more commentators on-site than ever before. The result was record viewership, setting a high bar for LA28 that we can’t wait to surpass yet again.”

Paris Paralympics live coverage on USA Network (approx. 90 hours; weekdays during the morning/afternoon) averaged 162,000 viewers, up 113% vs. the Tokyo average on NBC Sports Network (one telecast on USA Network in 2021). USA Network’s live coverage on Monday, Sept. 2, from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, delivered a TAD of 222,000 viewers, making it the most-watched Paralympics cable telecast on record (since 2012).

Led by Peacock’s comprehensive coverage, Paris 2024 was the most-streamed Paralympic Games of all time, with 207 million total minutes, 11 times as many as Tokyo. By Day 2 (Aug. 29) of the Paris Paralympics, the Games had surpassed the live minutes total for the entire Tokyo Paralympics (18.6 million), with every day of Paris surpassing the previous most live streamed day (1.7 million minutes for Tokyo on Aug. 27, 2021).

Below are the top 10 markets for Paralympic coverage on NBC:

NBCU’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage included the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympics with approximately 1,500 hours across all 22 Paralympic sports throughout the duration of the 12-day event on Peacock. Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub on its home page featured curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and NBC, USA Network, and CNBC coverage; full-event replays; curated video clips; Gold Zone; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Telemundo were presented, while NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app provided streaming coverage via authentication.

Toyota Motor Corporation returned as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s exclusive coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. NBCUniversal also reported a record number of advertisers generating a +60% increase in sales compared to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A complete archive of Paris Paralympics press releases can be found here. For more information about NBC Sports, including releases and the latest news, please visit NBCSports.com/PressBox.