Georgia Tech Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Two Swimmers Join Opposition Case to House Settlement Two former female Division I swimmers join an opposition that claims the House settlement would be unfair to female athletes

Hungarian Butterflyer Benedek Toth Commits To Virginia Tech For Fall 2025 Virginia Tech has landed another international recruit with Benedek Toth bringing his butterfly talent from Budapest, Hungary.

2025 College Swimming Previews: Versatile Freshman Class Bodes Well for #9 NC State Women Kennedy Noble (pictured) scored 42 individual NCAA points for the Wolfpack in 2024, and she’ll be joined by a deep freshman class this year.