Navy Receives Commitment from Long Island Aquatic Club’s Madison So

Madison So, a Futures qualifier from Syosset, New York, has announced her commitment to the United States Naval Academy (Navy) for the 2023-2024 season. So is from Syosset, New York, where she attends Syosset Senior High School and swims for the Long Island Aquatic Club.

So specializes in the butterfly events, also excelling in mid-distance freestyle, IM, and breastroke. She holds Futures qualifying times in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 500 free, and 200 IM.

Best Times SCY:

500 free- 5:02.70

100 fly- 56.55

200 fly- 2:03.48

200 breast- 2:23.53

200 IM- 2:07.64

In March, So competed at the MR Metro SC Junior Olympics. She swam the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and the 200 free relay. Her highest finish of the meet was second place, which she achieved in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. In the 100 breast, she dropped nearly a second from her best time, posting a 1:06.80. In the 100 fly, she swam a 57.72, achieving a new season best and finishing just over a second slower than her personal best.

Recently, she swam at the 2022 MR TYR Senior Mets LCM meet, racing the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM (all LCM). She qualified for finals in everything besides the IM. In the 200 breast, So dropped over half a second from her previous best, posting a 2:49.47 and finishing in 18th overall. In the morning heats, she had qualified 25th in 2:53.68. She also finished 18th in the 100 fly, going 1:05.83.

The Navy has a Division I swim program, located in Annapolis, Maryland. They compete in the Patriot League Championships. In 2022, the Navy women won the Championships with 973.5 points, nearly 400 points ahead of second-place Bucknell (577.5). This was their 10th Patriot League Championship win in a row, and 20th in program history.

If So can get back to her best butterfly times, which are 2019, she will have conference-scoring potential when she arrives in Annapolis. At last year’s championships, her best 100 fly time would have placed her 15th (5th for Navy). Her 200 fly would have been 13th (5th for Navy).

When So arrives on campus in 2023, she will be joined by fellow recruits Erin Miller, Marin Rose, Clarice Spencer, and Georgia Yang. Yang is also a fly specialist, holding a 55.46 in the 100 fly and 2:04.13 in the 200 fly. So and Yang’s best 100 fly times would have ranked 13th and 8th, respectively, among last year’s team. In the 200 fly, they would have been 6th and 7th. The Navy’s top butterflier, Sydney Harrington, graduated in 2022.

