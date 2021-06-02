Nathan Mundt on Becoming Head Coach of Iowa After Team Cuts Men’s Program

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

The University of Iowa has announced the hiring of Nathan Mundt as the program’s new head women’s swimming & diving coach. He takes over the program after the departure of 17-year head coach Marc Long, who declined the opportunity to continue as just the women’s head coach next season when the men’s program was cut.

The 2021-2022 season will be Mundt’s first as Hawkeye head coach and it will be the school’s first in more than a century without a men’s swimming & diving program. The school originally announced last August that they would be eliminating the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, along with men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis. After a Title IX lawsuit was filed by members of the women’s team, the school announced in February that it would reinstate the women’s team, though the men’s team is still eliminated.

