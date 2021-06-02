Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training Purchases Myrtha Olympic Trials WU Pool

Following the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, the Myrtha warm-up pool will be shipped to its new home in Florida. The Circle Square Foundation has purchased the Myrtha Pool to be used at a new aquatics facility, Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training (FAST), in Ocala, Florida. FAST will open in March 2022.

FAST will have indoor and outdoor pools to maximize space and allow for warm-up and cool- down swims during meets. The natatorium will feature an indoor 10-lane 50-meter/25-yard Olympic competition pool, deck space for up to 800 swimmers, and over 2,000 spectator seats. The cast-in-place concrete construction indoor pool is 9’-10″ at the shallow end and transitions into 13′ 0” in the deep end. These depths provide swimmers the opportunity for really fast times. The facility will also house an indoor dryland fitness center, state-of-the-art scoreboards, men’s and women’s locker rooms, and community meeting spaces.

The Myrtha Pools Olympic Trials warm-up pool will be the outdoor competition pool. The 7- lane 50-meter/25-yard/25-meter competition pool will provide swimmers the opportunity to train like champions. The outdoor “L” shaped pool also includes a 5-lane 25-yard “warm-up” area. The Myrtha Pool is 4’-0” along the shallow south end with a transition to 4’6” then 5’0” in the middle to the deep end at 6’-9”. The design of the pool allows for competitions to be held in the northern end. The outdoor pool provides 700 fixed bleacher seats with additional viewing from the second floor covered viewing area and the eastern side of the deck adjacent to the pool.

FAST will provide a premier training experience through invaluable coaching and connections, incomparable programming, elite-level swim and training sessions, and instructional camps. Kenneth Colen, Trustee of Circle Square Foundation, speaks to the mission of FAST, “The mission of FAST is to train swimmers and athletes of all ages and abilities to go beyond their best through exceptional coaching, premier facilities, and cutting-edge athletic programming.”

Along with being an elite competition and training venue, FAST will provide the local community with various programs, including swim lessons, drowning prevention, aquatic therapy and fitness, and life-saving water training for lifeguards and rescue personnel. The facility will also be home to local high school swim teams and the FAST home team.