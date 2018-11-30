Nathan Adrian on Getting Married, Being a Well-Rounded Person (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19
  1. Nathan Adrian, CAL, 21.94
  2. Payton Sorenson, UN, 22.45
  3. Aaron GreenbergTE, 22.71

Veteran Nathan Adrian maintained his dominance and took the title in a 21.94, being the only swimmer under 22 seconds. Finishing off the top 3 was unattached Payton Sorenson (22.45) and Team Elite’s Aaron Greenberg (22.71).

Michael Chadwick, whose finishing time would have been second-fastest, was disqualified from a false start.

Markus Thormeyer won the B-Final with a personal best of 22.76. Henry Gaissert took the C-final to close out the finals session in a 22.94.

