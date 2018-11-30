Nathan Adrian on Getting Married, Being a Well-Rounded Person (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Psych Sheets
- Results
- Short Course Time Trial Info
- Live Stream
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am/5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19
- Nathan Adrian, CAL, 21.94
- Payton Sorenson, UN, 22.45
- Aaron Greenberg, TE, 22.71
Veteran Nathan Adrian maintained his dominance and took the title in a 21.94, being the only swimmer under 22 seconds. Finishing off the top 3 was unattached Payton Sorenson (22.45) and Team Elite’s Aaron Greenberg (22.71).
Michael Chadwick, whose finishing time would have been second-fastest, was disqualified from a false start.
Markus Thormeyer won the B-Final with a personal best of 22.76. Henry Gaissert took the C-final to close out the finals session in a 22.94.
