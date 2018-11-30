Jervis Notches Fast 400, Richards Nabs British Jr Rec At Wales C’ships

2018 SWIM WALES WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 30th – Sunday, December 2nd

Wales National Pool

SCM

Incorporates Welsh Short Course Nationals

Although Commonwealth Games gold medalist Alys Thomas wasn’t a competitor in the pool on day 1 of the Swim Wales Winter Championships, she was on-hand to present medals for the action that unfolded at the Wales National Pool.

22-year-old Daniel Jervis started day 1 off with a bang, taking the men’s 400m freestyle timed final this morning in a mark of 3:42.73. The National Senior Elite Squad member for Wales won the race by over 16 seconds, placing Jervis among the top 15 performers in the world so far this season. Additionally, Jervis’ time fell just shy of his own personal best of 3:42.53 and landed within striking distance of the Welsh National Record of 3:42.41 set by Ieuan Lloyd back in 2015.

15-year-old Matt Richards busted out two British Junior Records on the day, both coming in the morning session in 2 of his signature races. First in the 50m freestyle, the Royal School Wolverhampton Swimming Club athlete fired off a morning effort of 22.68 to claim the 2nd seed. His outing crushed his own previous British Junior Record* of 22.97 set just weeks ago at the Midland Winter Short Course meet.

Although Richards would end up adding time in the final, he finished in 22.78 for silver just a painstaking .01 behind winner Dan Jones of Swansea in the Open category.

Richards also attacked the 100m fly this morning, clocking the only time under 54 seconds to claim the top seed in the Open field. That mark established the teen as the new British Junior Record holder in the event, taking over the previous mark of 54.25 set by Sam Dailley back in 2016.

In the evening, Richards ultimately touched in a slightly slower 54.06, but the effort was still enough to nab gold.

Also making waves tonight was 20-year-old Liam White of Swansea in the 100m backstroke event. After establishing himself as the man to beat with a morning effort of 53.96, White cranked out the fastest time of his career, a mark of 52.87, to top the podium. Not only did White capture a new personal best, but he now checks-in as the 2nd swiftest Welsh swimmer ever. Only the National Record holder, Marco Loughran, has been quicker with his time of 51.81 from 2013.

*Note: British Swimming recognizes LCM Records as Age Records, while SCM Records are referred to as Junior Records.

Additional Winners: