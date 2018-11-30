Dalton Lowe Makes Verbal Commitment to Louisville Class of 2024

Dalton Lowe, who hails from Spring, Texas, has verbally committed to the University of Louisville for 2020-21

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Louisville! Thank you to my family, friends , and coaches that made all of this possible ⚫️🔴”

Lowe is a junior at Spring High School; he swims year-round with Spring Swim Team. A NISCA All-American, he is a sprint free/fly/back specialist with Winter Juniors-or-better cuts in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. The only underclassman in the top-16 of the 50 and in the top-8 of the 100 fly at 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, he placed 2nd in the 50 with a personal-best 20.31 and 5th in the fly with 48.80. At the 2017 high school state meet during his freshman season, he was 13th in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 fly.

In club swimming, Lowe had a standout meet at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals. He notched PBs in the 50 free (23.75, year-on-year improvement -3/10), 100 free (51.97, Y/Y -3/10), 100 back (59.51, Y/Y -1.8), and 100 fly (55.21 Y/Y -1.1). He finished 19th in the 100 fly. At 2017 Winter Juniors West he finaled in the 50 free (19th), 100 free (18th), and 100 fly (24th).

Progressions over the last two years include:

SCY 2016 2017 2018 50 free 25.42 (LCM) 21.27 20.31 100 free 47.52 46.11 45.25 200 free 1:45.41 1:41.62 1:39.76 100 back 54.98 54.21 50.25 100 fly 50.20 49.28 48.69 200 IM 2:07.56 1:59.39 1:53.47

Lowe will be a nice addition to the Cardinals’ sprint team which will lose Andrej Barna, Abel Aulbach and Mate Kovacs after this season. Lowe will suit up with current sophomore Mihalis Deliyiannis and freshmen Santiago Aguilera and Michael Easton.