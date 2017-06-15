Natation Gatineau Hires Craig McCord

Natation Gatineau (Southwest Quebec) announced that Coach Craig McCord and Steven Marchand will be joining the staff for the 2017-2018 competitive swim season. McCord is well known in Canada having coached Canada’s Paralympic swimmers for the past four Olympics playing in instrumental role in the program’s successes over the past four quadrennials. McCord’s international experience should have an immediate impact on one of Quebec’s top clubs.

Natation Gatineau is a strong club in the capitol region and recently finish 3rd in the medal count at Quebec’s AAA provincials and they qualified five swimmers, Louis Bertrand, Brandon Lacroix, Benjamin Racine, Antoine Cyr-Bouchard and Xavier Pimentel for this summer’s Canada games in Winnipeg. “Our long term goal is to be among the best athlete development programs in the Country. In order to achieve that end it is of critical importance that we build a first class staff and integrated support team. Craig and Steven bring the experience and enthusiasm needed to make another step in that direction,” says Head Coach Brian Kelly.

“Craig brings with him 12 years of immediate experience working within the Canadian and International High performance systems. His background of developing and leading both able bodied and para-swimmers to the world level will be of critical importance as we seek to take the next step with Natation Gatineau.”

Steven Marchand, a former CAMO (Club Aquatique de Montreal) national level backstroker, joins the Natation Gatineau staff after serving both as assistant coach and Interim Head Coach with the Club de Natation St. Laurent. “Steven has an extensive background in swimming as an athlete, and more recently as a coach. His enthusiasm and desire to grow within the Natation Gatineau framework makes him an ideal addition to next season’s staff.”