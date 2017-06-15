Swimmers Ke Liye Lactate training HINDI

Race Me Akshar Aapne Dekha Hoga Ki Kuch Swimmers Starting Me Kafi Lead Ke Sath Aage Chal Rhe Hote Hai Lekin Last Ke 15-20m Me Wo Apna Pace Brkarar Nahi Rakh Pate Aur Piche Ho Jate Hai, Aur Iska Sidha Reason Muscles Me Lactic Acid Ka Bnna Hota Hai Aur Lactic Acid Hi Wo Element Hai Jo Hmari Body Ko Work Karne Se Rokti Hai Lekin Iska Bhi Solution Hai Jo Ki Mai Aaj Aapke Sath Share Karne Ja Rha Hu. To Chaliye Shuru Karte Hai:-

Hello Readers, Kaise Hai Aap Log, Thank You Aap Log Ke Support Ke Liye. Aapke Comments Hme Roj Milte Hai, Aur Ham Apna Best Kar Rhe Hai Taki Aaptak Roj Article Pahuchaya Ja Ske. Aaj Ka Workout Freestyle Swimmers Ke Liye Hai, Iss Workout Ka Main Aim Lactic Training Hai Isliye Ye Workout Sirf Intermediate Or Master Level Ke Swimmers Hi Kre Beginners Level Ke Swimmers Iss Workout Ko Part Me Divide Karke Kre.

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …