Swimmers Ke Liye Lactate training HINDI

Swim Workout Description:
Race Me Akshar Aapne Dekha Hoga Ki Kuch Swimmers Starting Me Kafi Lead Ke Sath Aage Chal Rhe Hote Hai Lekin Last Ke 15-20m Me Wo Apna Pace Brkarar Nahi Rakh Pate Aur Piche Ho Jate Hai, Aur Iska Sidha Reason Muscles Me Lactic Acid Ka Bnna Hota Hai Aur Lactic Acid Hi Wo Element Hai Jo Hmari Body Ko Work Karne Se Rokti Hai Lekin Iska Bhi Solution Hai Jo Ki Mai Aaj Aapke Sath Share Karne Ja Rha Hu. To Chaliye Shuru Karte Hai:-
Short Workout:-
Warm Up:
- 300 Freestyle Easy
- 300m (75*4) – 25 Drill-25 Backstroke Kick Uske Baad 25 Swim Of Each Stroke
- 4 X 25 – 2 Breath Me 25 Complete Karne Ki Kosis Kare Aur Gliding Par Focus Kre.
Total:- 700m
Main Set:
Niche Jo Sets Diya Hai Use Hard Pace Ke Sath Karna Hai. Jo Non-Freestyle Me Freestyle Ko Chor Kar Koi Ek Stroke Select Kre.
- 50 Freestyle – :10sec Rest
- 50 Non-Freestyle – :10sec Rest
- 100 Freestyle – :15sec Rest
- 100 Non-Freestyle – :15sec Rest
- 200 Freestyle – :20sec Rest
- 200 Non-Free – :20sec Rest
- 200 Fins Ke Sath Back Fly Kick – 1:00 Rest
- 10 X 50 Bina Fins Ke Hard Kick, Kick Board Ke Sath – :10 Rest
Main Set:- 1400 M
Total:- 2100m(700m+1400m)
Bonus Set:-
Niche Jo Set Diya Hai Use 2 Bar Complete Karna Hai. Phli Baar Me Pura Workout Freestyle Ke Sath Karna Hai, Dusri Baar Me Freestyle Ko Chod Kar Kisi Bhi Stroke Ke Sath.
Har Lap Ke Bad 10 Sec Ka Rest Lena Hai
- 25 Right Arm
- 25 Left Arm
- 25 Drill (Koi Bhi)
- 25 Perfect Stroke Ke Sath
- Block Se Jump Lekar 75 Hard Pace Ke Sath
- 25 Easy Swim(Recovery)
Bonus Set:- 400m
Total:- (700+1400+400)2500m
Longer Workout*
Warm Up:
- 400 Freestyle 40% Speed Ke Sath
- 400 Im – 25 Drill/25 Kick On Back/25 Drill/25 Swim Of Each Stroke
- 8 X 25 – Odds Free Only Taking 2 Breaths Per Length, Evens Stroke
Total:- 1000m
Main Set:
Niche Jo Sets Diya Hai Use Hard Pace Ke Sath Karna Hai. Jo Non-Freestyle Me Freestyle Ko Chor Kar Koi Ek Stroke Select Kre.
- 50 Freestyle – :10 Rest
- 50 Non-Freestyle – :10 Rest
- 100 Freestyle – :15 Rest
- 100 Non-Freestyle – :15 Rest
- 200 Freestyle – :20 Rest
- 200 Non-Freestyle – :20 Rest
- 200 Back Dolphin, Fins Ke Sath – 1:00 Rest
- 10 X 50 Board Ke Sath Hard Kick, Bina Fins Ke – :10 Rest
Main Set:- 1400m
Total:-(1000m+1400m)2400m
Advance Sets:-
- 200 Im – :20sec Rest
- 200 Freestyle – :20sec Rest
- 100 Im – :15sec Rest
- 100 Freestyle – :15sec Rest
- 50 Im – :10sec Rest
- 50 Freestyle – :10sec Rest
- 200 Pull 60% Power Ke Sath, Pull Buoy Aur Paddles Ke Sath
- 10 X 50 Pull Hard(80-85% Power Ke Sath), Buoy And Paddles.(Finger Paddle Ho To Behtar Rhega Wrna Koi Chota Paddle Use Kre) – :10sec Rest
1400m
Total:- (1000+1400+1400)3800m
Niche Diye Gye Set Ko 3 Baar Karna Hai.
#1 Freestyle Ke Sath,
#2 Non-Freestyle Stroke Ke Sath,
#3 Freestyle Ke Sath. Har Lap Par 10 Sec Ka Rest Lena Hai
- 25 Right Arm
- 25 Left Arm
- 25 Drill Of Your Choice
- 25 Perfect
- Get Out Of The Pool, 75 Fast Off The Block
- 25 Easy, Recovery
600m
Total:-(1000+1400+1400+600)4400m
************************400m Easy Swim*************************
