Molly Batchelor Bounces Back At Pac-12s With Bronze Medal Swim In 500 Freestyle

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State University senior Molly Batchelor swam her way to a bronze medal in the women’s 500 freestyle on night two of the 2023 Ivy League Championships. Batchelor delivered a 4:39.54 to narrowly out-touch Stanford’s Aurora Roghair (4:39.77) and Cal’s Ayla Spitz (4:39.93). Lindsay Looney, also from ASU took gold with a 4:38.29 and Morgan Tankersley earned silver for Stanford with a 4:38.36.

Women’s 500 Freestyle Top 8

What’s most significant about this performance by Batchelor is how much of an improvement it is from her performance at this meet last year. Batchelor was a bit off her best in 2022 when she swam a 4:57.63 to place 34th overall in the event, which was well off her lifetime best at the time of 4:44.03 from the year before.

Batchelor went from 9th in the event in 2021 to 34th in 2022 to 3rd in 2023. Earlier this season Batchelor got her PB down to a 4:42.30 and with this Pac-12s swim has cracked the 4:40 mark for the first time. Batchelor is still a bit over the 4:35.76 NCAA A cut in the event but might end up getting a shot at racing it next month.

Batchelor’s bounce-back swim in 2023 marks the first time that she’s medalled in the 500 freestyle at this meet. She and teammate Linday Looney made it a 2/3 showing for ASU in the event as Looney hit a 4:38.92 for the win.

Batchelor finished in a similar position to that of the 500 in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Pac-12s last year, ending up 30th and 28th, respectively. Her improvement from 34th to 3rd in the 500, along with her times from this season thus far indicate that she could be looking to climb the rankings in her next two events.

Check-in to follow along with the 200 freestyle during day three prelims at 1:30 pm EST on Friday.