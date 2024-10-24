Miranda Grana Posts 51.62/1:52.81 Backstrokes In Indiana Debut As Indiana Defeats Notre Dame

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

October 23, 2024

Results PDF

Indiana 167- Notre Dame 134

The Indiana women hosted Notre Dame to open their season on Wednesday night. Highlighting the meet was sophomore Miranda Grana who won three individual events on the day. Neither team suited up for the meet.

Grana made her debut for the Hoosiers after she transferred to the program this summer. She spent her freshman season at Texas A&M and made the NCAA ‘A’ final of both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Today, Grana won the 100 back in a 51.62, faster than her 51.65 from 2024 NCAAs which she swam for 8th. She also won the 200 back today in a 1:52.81, a time that also would have finaled at 2024 NCAAs.

Miranda Grana in her Indiana debut:

– 51.62 100 back (faster than she was at 2024 NCAAs)

– 1:52.81 200 back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjbqfPFneo — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 23, 2024

In addition to sweeping the backstroke events, Grana won the 100 fly in a 53.04. She also helped the Indiana 200 medley relay open the meet with a win as Grana swam the fly leg. The relay of Kacey McKenna, Brearna Crawford, Grana, and Kristina Paegle swam to a final time of a 1:39.38.

2024 Paris Olympian in the Open Water race, Mariah Denigan also highlighted the night. Denigan swam to two individual wins, first touching in a 9:59.64 in the 1000 free. She later touched in a 4:49.41 in the 500 free in a win. The 500 free was a tight race for three Hoosiers as Ching Hwee Gan touched 2nd in a 4:49.63, while Anna Peplowski touched 3rd in a 4:49.92. Gan represented Singapore at the 2024 Paris Games while Peplowski swam for the US as a relay-only swimmer.

Gan and Peplowski earned their own wins on the night. Gan won the 200 free in a 1:48.53, touching just ahead of Notre Dame freshman Carli Cronk who swam a 1:48.76. Peplowski earned an individual win in the 100 free, touching in a 49.55 just ahead of teammate Paegle.

Peplowski and Paegle teamed up in the 400 free relay for the win. The team of Peplowski, Mya DeWitt, McKenna, and Paegle touched in a 3:21.26. Paegle anchored in a 48.23, the fastest split of the race. Notre Dame’s Jess Geriane had the only other sub-50 split of the night with a 49.90 to help the team to a 2nd place finish in a 3:22.08. Geriane swam a 55.35 in the individual 100 back for 3rd place.