Jack Boysen Follows In Footsteps Of Parents With Commitment To Wyoming For Fall 2025

Jack Boysen of Sugar Land, Texas has announced his academic and athletic commitment to Wyoming for the 2025-2026 season.

“I chose this team because of the great team atmosphere and small town vibe. Also amazing coaches.”

Boysen follows in the footsteps of his parents, both of which were school record holders during their time at Wyoming. His dad, Buddy Boysen held the school record in the 100 fly and his mom Jessica Schiffl held the school record in the 1650 free.

Boysen finished his long course season at Futures in Austin this summer. There he swam numerous best times including a 23.12 in the 50 free for 5th and a 51,90 in the 100 free for 15th. He also swam a best time in the 200 free with a 1:57.66.

This past spring, Boysen competed for Kempner High School at the Texas 5A State Championships. There he finished 2nd in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. He also swam best times in both events with a 20.22 in the 50 and a 44.46 in the 100.

Boysen’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.22

100 free: 44.46

200 free: 1:41.74

The Wyoming men compete in the Western Athletic Conference and finished 4th out of 6 teams this past season at the WAC Championships. Quinn Cynor led the team as he won the conference title in the 200 free, swimming a 1:34.34. Cynor is now in his senior season with the team.

Based on his best times, Boysen has the potential to make a big impact upon his arrival. His best time in the 50 and 100 freestyles would have been 2nd on the roster this past season. Boysen’s 100 free would have made the conference ‘A’ final, an event in which the team had 0 ‘A’ finalists.

Boysen will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Cade Doherty and Travis Ayers. Both Doherty and Ayers also hail from Texas.

