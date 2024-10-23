Grant House Could Receive Up To $125,000 for Case Involvement

Documents from the House v. NCAA settlement reveal how much money the plaintiffs, including former Arizona State swimmer Grant House, and the plaintiff law firms could make from the case.
Plaintiffs
The class representatives, or the student-athletes who initiated the lawsuits and represent all student-athletes, intend to receive compensation for their involvement in the case.
“Class Counsel also intend to seek service awards for each of the Class Representatives. Based on their contributions and commitments, the Settlement Agreement contemplates awards of up to $125,000 each for Grant House, Sedona Prince and Tymir Oliver (the “NIL Plaintiffs”), and up to $10,000 each for DeWayne Carter and Nya Harrison (the “Carter Plaintiffs”),” the settlement document reads.
The settlement includes House v. NCAA, a lawsuit started in 2020 dealing with athlete’s ability to profit from their name, image, and likeness. House, former TCU basketball player Sedona Prince, and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver could receive up to $125,000 each from their part of the settlement.
The House settlement combined with Carter v. NCAA, another class suit filed in 2023 that deals with monetary compensation from the NCAA to current and former athletes. Former Duke football player DeWayne Carter and Stanford soccer player Nya Harrison could receive up to $10,000 in the settlement. Both antitrust cases are represented by the same law firms and have already begun to influence NCAA financial decisions.
Plaintiff Lawyers
The two plaintiff law firms in House v. NCAA are asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in a nontraditional fee structure for their work on the case.
Law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Winston & Strawn reported that they have billed over 72,000 hours on the case since 2020. For compensation, they have requested a fee structure that would give them $20 million up front. Additionally, they asked for a percentage of the back payments that the NCAA are expected to give to former student-athletes as compensation for missed NIL opportunities. The law firms’ cut of these back payments could total up to $495.2 million.
In what Reuters calls the most novel part of the payment structure, the law firms also requested a share of the funds that schools would use to pay current student-athletes. Each yearly fee installment would require court approval. The plaintiffs estimated that portion of their compensation could aggregate up to $250 million in 20 years.
Lead lawyers from both of the firms, Steve Berman and Jeffrey Kessler, both argued that the compensation is fair given the magnitude and historic nature of the settlement.
Presiding judge Claudia Wilken must approve the compensation structure that the firms requested. Wilken must also finalize the settlement itself, which is still handling litigation from opposition, including opposition from swimmers.
The landmark case started when Grant House challenged the NCAA’s policy to not allow swimmers to profit from their name, image, and likeness. It has already allowed student-athletes to begin accepting NIL deals. It is also set to raise expenses for schools, eliminate team scholarship caps, and implement roster limits.
It’a profoundly insulting how not any institution involved with this at all considered or cares about the consequences for current and aspiring athletes but it is remarkably consistent with the middle finger they all seem to collectively give to young people these days
Try to view this from Grants perspective, he gets presented the opportunity a few years ago to represent the case and get 125,000$ for doing so or they just find another athlete to do it and then the lawsuit still happens exactly as before but he gets no money. I’m sure grant is aware that this lawsuit was happening with or without him. Blame the lawyers here not Grant. The lawyers are disgusting for wanting 600 million dollars
And the fact that he was never even close to be good enough in the pool to get the $500 NIL deal from Speedo or one of the others. This does not change the fact that he is the Benedict Arnold of our swim community.
Surely this will be a civil comment section
Levelheaded and calm for sure.
Everyone is pissed at Grant House, but lawyers were the catalyst for this case. And there’s a swimming connection there too: one of the lead lawyers, Shelby Smith, is the mother of a former ASU swimmer (Cameron Smith). That’s how House got recruited to the be the lead plaintiff.
This is how House got connected to this case: https://www.cbssports.com/general/news/meet-grant-house-the-man-front-and-center-fighting-the-ncaas-last-gasp-to-cap-athlete-compensation/
It’s all about fair compensation for the athletes. But also, we want 17% of the back pay.
I can’t believe he did this amount of damage for that amount of money
All of this just to be 48 high/1:46 high in the freestyle events again next summer and miss out on another international team
72,000 hours in under 4 years is INSANE. I have been doing some sums.
That’s not shocking for a class this big, and it helps explain why they get a big chunk of the settlement. 72,000 hours of attorney time means the firms likely have over 100,000 hours of employee time. That’s a lot of salary to cover.