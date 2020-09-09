Miller, Ledecky, Manuel Among Notable ISL Absences For Season 2

The International Swimming League debuted its 2020 rosters in a press conference today, with a few notable names sitting out the season.

U.S. swimmers in either high school or college were a given – competing in the professional ISL would force an athlete to forgo their high school and college swimming eligibility. That rules out big names like world record-holder Regan Smith or World Champs bronze medalist Katie Drabot.

But some professional-level talents are sitting out the season for any number of reasons. For some, it’s preparation for the Olympics next summer, opting to stay at their current training base and perhaps focus on long course meters, rather than taking five weeks to attend the ISL training camp with all competition in short course meters.

For others, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has complicated the situation. And family weighs heavily in athlete decisions, too. Fan favorite and U.S. Olympian Cody Miller explained his absence from the ISL in an Instagram post today. Miller was a member of the DC Trident last season, but will sit out this season as his wife is due to give birth in November. The ISL regular season will run from mid-October to mid-November.

Here are a few of the most notable absences from ISL rosters. Keep in mind that rosters are still very much in flux. Some of these athletes could still sign with a team. Our list is mostly American-focused, but we’ll try to round up some of the top international absences as well: