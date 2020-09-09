ISL Rosters: Iron Loses Morozov But Retains Milak, Hosszu, Kromowidjojo

International Swimming League 2020: Iron

2019 finish: 5th

2019 MVP: Vladimir Morozov (121.5 MVP points)

Hungary-based Iron was the clear-cut best team to miss the ISL finale in 2019, and that was due to the European group fielding the two best teams in the league. Iron turns over a lot of its roster this year, including MVP Vladimir Morozov, but the roster is still strong.

Iron has already created two videos to introduce their women’s and men’s rosters, led by captain Katinka Hosszu, coach Jozsef Nagy, and GM Dorina Szekeres.

Additions

Mireia Belmonte (LON)

(LON) Jess Hansen (LON)

Emilie Beckmann

Isabella Hindley

Caroline Pilhatsch

Tatjana Schoenamker

Daria K. Ustinova

Daryna Zevina

Marco Orsi

Guilherme Bassetto

Ramon Klenz

Maxim Lobanovzkij

Artsion Machekin

Clement Mignon

Oussama Sahnoune

Emre Sakci

Nicholas Santos

Leonardo Santos

Thom de Boer

Yakov Toumarkin

London Roar alums Mireia Belmonte and Jess Hansen are the big free agent additions from within the league. Belmonte is a natural fit with the Iron brand – a tough 200-fly specialist who can take on a tough event lineup. Hansen helps fill the breaststroke void left by the departed Alia Atkinson.

Italian sprinter Marco Orsi is an accomplished short course swimmer and a big pickup on the men’s side.

Losses

Alia Atkinson

Zsuzsanna Jakabos

Kim Busch

Ajna Kesely

Kira Toussaint

Mie Nielsen

Fanny Lecluyse

Kimberly Buys

Katalin Burian

Jessica Vall

Vladimir Morozov

Szebaztian Szabo

Gunnar Bentz

Pieter Timmers

Adam Telegdy

Richard Bohus

Erik Persson

Peter John Stevens

Henrik Christiansen

Dominik Kozma

Jeremy Desplanches

Gergely Gyurta

There are some very impactful losses. Alia Atkinson was a big-time breaststroker last year, and she jumps over to London. Meanwhile Iron lost a few of its Hungarian talents: Zsuzsanna Jakabos is now with Energy Standard and Ajna Kesely with the NY Breakers.

Vladimir Morozov is the toughest loss – he was a two-time skin race winner and would have been effective in the 50s of multiple strokes, along with the newly-added 100 IM. Losing Szebaztian Szabo hurts the sprint group further.

Returners

Katinka Hosszu

Ranomi Kromowidjojo

Veronika Andrusenko

Jenna Laukkanen

Maria Ugolkova

Valerie van Roon

Kristof Milak

Robert Glinta

David Verraszto

Ross Murdoch

It’s a pretty short list of returners. Ranomi Kromowidjojo was essential to return, especially after losing Morozov. Katinka Hosszu is back, and while she doesn’t impact the sprints or relays as much, her legendary versatility and endurance make her about as effective as a distance-oriented swimmer could possibly be in the ISL format.

Kristof Milak is a massive addition and a fast riser in the butterfly races.

Full Roster

WOMEN:

Katinka Hosszu

Ranomi Kromowidjojo

Veronika Andrusenko

Mireia Belmonte

Jenna Laukkanen

Jessica Hansen

Maria Ugolkova

Valerie van Roon

Emilie Beckmann

Melanie Henique

Isabella Hindley

Caroline Pilhatsch

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Daria K. Ustinova

Daryna Zevina

MEN: