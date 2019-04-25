Michigan Adds Verbal from Club Wolverine’s Sophia Tuinman for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Club Wolverine backstroker Sophia Tuinman has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2020.

Tuinman, a rising senior at Northville High School just outside of Detroit, was the 100 back runner-up at the 2018 Michigan D1 HS Championships. She also placed 4th at that meet in the 200 free and led off their 4th place 200 medley relay.

I am beyond ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan. Thank you to all that have helped me get to this point. It will truly be a quintessential experience!

TOP TIMES

100y back – 54.62

200y back – 1:56.78

200y free – 1:50.50

500y free – 4:53.05

200y IM – 2:04.87

100m back – 1:03.28

200m back – 2:14.01

Tuinman, in addition to her backstroke strengths, looks to have mid-distance freestyle and IM potential.

Comparing her times to Big Ten Championships, Tuinman would’ve scored in the 200 back B final at the 2019 conference meet. She also would’ve been just a few tenths off of making the C final in the 100 back. Michigan just graduated backstrokers Taylor Garcia and Katherine Duggan, and they will lose Jacqui Schafer and Chloe Hicks after next season. School record holder Maggie Macneil will have two seasons of overlap with Tuinman and four seaons with Club Wolverine teammate Casey Chung (53.7/1:56.3 in the backstrokes), who has verbally committed to Michigan for 2020.

Also verbally committed to Michigan’s class of 2024 are #8 Quinn Schaedler, Claire Donan, Kalli Fama, Claire Tuttle, Noelle Kaufmann, and Kathryn Ackerman.

