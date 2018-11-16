Michael Andrew Scores New 50 Breaststroke American Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Although he landed off the podium while competing on day 2 of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series in Singapore, Michael Andrew‘s consolation prize was a new American Record in the 50m breaststroke.

Andrew staked his claim on the event this morning with the fastest time of the field, clocking 26.19 to register a time just .04 off of his own PB for the top seed. The Race Pace Club swimmer was able to shave another few hundredths off that mark tonight to register a time of 26.10, overtaking the previous American National Record of 26.15 held by Cody Miller.

MA’s effort tonight now checks him in as the 16th fastest performer of all-time in the event.

Even with a new American Record, Andrew wound up off the podium in 4th as a testament to how quick this 50m breaststroke event is around the world. Winning the race tonight in Singapore was Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich who scored a new national standard of his own in 25.95. That sliced .01 off of his own NR of 25.96.

Runner-up went to Russia’s Kirill Prigoda who clocked 26.01, while Slovenia’s Peter John Stevens cranked out 26.04.