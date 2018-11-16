Vlad Morozov Becomes Only 2nd Man Ever Under 45.0 In SCM 100 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Russia’s Vlad Morozov turned heads and blew minds when he produced the 2nd fastest short course meters 100 freestyle of all-time tonight in Singapore. Morozov became just the 2nd man ever to dip under the 45-second threshold by clocking a downright frightening time of 44.95 to take gold on day 2 of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series in Singapore.

After establishing himself as the top seed with a casual morning effort of 47.03, Morozov turned into an animal tonight to register splits of 21.34 (!!)/23.61 and produce a new Russian National Record and World Cup Record of 44.95. The previous World Cup Record stood at the 45.16 Morozov registered just days ago in Tokyo.

The only man faster than Morozov is the World Record holder Amaury Leveaux of France, who punched a 44.94 back in 2008. Morozov’s mark painstakingly fell just .01 shy of that WR to become the 2nd fastest performance in history.

Morozov’s time obviously tops the world rankings for this season and also handed the Russian a whopping 999 FINA performance points to further distance himself from the competition in the overall World Cup standings.

Also in tonight’s race were Kyle Chalmers of Australia and Blake Pieroni of America. Chalmers clocked 45.54 to come within hundredths of the Australian National Record, while Pieroni’s time of 46.26 missed legendary swimmer Ian Crocker’s National Record by just .01.