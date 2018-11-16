Vlad Morozov Becomes Only 2nd Man Ever Under 45.0 In SCM 100 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Russia’s Vlad Morozov turned heads and blew minds when he produced the 2nd fastest short course meters 100 freestyle of all-time tonight in Singapore. Morozov became just the 2nd man ever to dip under the 45-second threshold by clocking a downright frightening time of 44.95 to take gold on day 2 of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series in Singapore.

After establishing himself as the top seed with a casual morning effort of 47.03, Morozov turned into an animal tonight to register splits of 21.34 (!!)/23.61 and produce a new Russian National Record and World Cup Record of 44.95. The previous World Cup Record stood at the 45.16 Morozov registered just days ago in Tokyo.

The only man faster than Morozov is the World Record holder Amaury Leveaux of France, who punched a 44.94 back in 2008. Morozov’s mark painstakingly fell just .01 shy of that WR to become the 2nd fastest performance in history.

Morozov’s time obviously tops the world rankings for this season and also handed the Russian a whopping 999 FINA performance points to further distance himself from the competition in the overall World Cup standings.

Also in tonight’s race were Kyle Chalmers of Australia and Blake Pieroni of America. Chalmers clocked 45.54 to come within hundredths of the Australian National Record, while Pieroni’s time of 46.26 missed legendary swimmer Ian Crocker’s National Record by just .01.

Rush!

Isn’t US record Adrians 45 low, swam at some of the duels in the pool?

1 hour ago
Wow

Occurred during the weird period of not accepting rubber suit records.

1 hour ago
Tea rex

Yeah, it’s hard to believe:

a. crocker’s 100 free AR from ncaa ’04 outlasted his 100 fly AR from same meet.

b. That record still stands.

c. The gap between suited and non-suited AR is still over 1 second.

Conclusion: most Americans just don’t do short course meters. When was the last big scm meet even held in USA?

8 minutes ago
Superfan

I agree but we do send a good team to World Short course Champs and the Duels in the Pool are sometimes SCM

14 seconds ago
IM FAN

Morozov vs Dressel at SC Worlds….

It must suck to have missed the WR by .01 of a second.

Though Chalmers has Impressed me… I would not think someone like him would be swimming this fast in short course, and I’m excited for his 2019 season, looks like he’s back on track after his heart surgery.

1 hour ago
Samboys

Chalmers’ underwaters have definitely improved, not to the level of Morozov or Dressel but better than he was in 2016.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
sven

There are several guys in the sprint freestyles right now who, on their own, would be considered once-in-a-generation talents. The depth and level of talent in the 50 and 100 make those events even more fun than usual to watch. Let’s just hope Manaudou* comes back and gets into full form, then the 50 will be the most insane final to watch in 2019 and 2020. Chalmers doing well in short course is a really good sign that he can challenge Dressel in the 100 the next few summers. I’m a bit partial to Dressel because ‘Merica but I will be thrilled to see anyone go a textile 46 in LCM. I really hope McEvoy can get there as well.… Read more »

53 minutes ago
Wong

Wasn’t Manadou’s plan to come back for Paris 2024 in front of a home crowd? At least that’s what I remember reading when the news broke about his break from swimming, I may be wrong. Though his recent appearances in smaller meets is encouraging. It really is impressive to see the depth of competition in the sprint free breaking barriers!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Verram

Seems like a great night of racing.. I wonder if there’s any race videos available of this

1 hour ago

