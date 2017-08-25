Michael Andrew Says He Doesn’t Regret Turning Pro

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michael Andrew raced in two finals on Thursday, the 2nd day of the FINA World Junior Championships. He took a bronze medal in his first event, the 100 breaststroke, but then in the 200 IM to end the session he finished 8th in a 2:07.27 – more than 8 seconds slower than his World Junior Record from March of this year.

In spite of the up-and-down year he’s had since finishing 4th at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and becoming the youngest American under 1 minute in the 100 meter breaststroke, Andrew says that he doesn’t regret turning pro and skipping college. With the World Junior Championships being his last big junior-aged international racing opportunity, and at 18 years old, he’s the age where most of his peers in the United States are preparing for their first semester of college.

In the below interview, Andrew describes his USRPT training, talks about the decision to turn pro, and discusses his open relationship with God.