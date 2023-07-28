Michael Andrew Drops 100 Fly & 100 Breast At U.S. Pro Champs, Sammon Scratches Meet

2023 PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of the 2023 Pro Championships in Irvine will be underway shortly. This morning’s action will feature the prelims of the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, and 100 Back. The order of events mirrors the D I NCAA Championship format.

Friday Prelims Heat Sheet

The first three events, the 400 IMs and the women’s 100 fly sees no scratches. To note, the women’s 400 IM only has 14 entrants, so all the swimmers will make it back to finals tonight, barring a DQ.

As reported previously, the top seed in the 100 fly, Michael Andrew, has been battling illness and, like in the 50 free yesterday, has scratched out of today’s events. Taking over the top seed is Trenton Julian, who has an entry time of 51.10. Also missing from the heat sheet this morning is the #3 seed Luca Urlando. Urlando seems just to be managing his schedule, as he is still entered in the 200 free. Also scratching from the men’s 100 fly is #32 seed Bryan Chavez of Team Rebel Aquatics.

The women’s 200 free saw no changes from the updated psych sheet, but the men’s 200 free has five scratches. Highest among the scratches was the #6 seed, Patrick Sammon. Sammon had a great year collegiately with ASU and swam well at Nationals, but also scratched from yesterday’s 400 free. Sammon was named to the LEN European U23 Meet roster, so he is most likely scratching to prepare for that meet. Like in the 100 fly, Bryan Chavez, the #25 seed in the 200 free, has scratched.

Australian Matthew Galea, the #28 seed, has also scratched. Galea has had a great meet so far, winning the 800 free on night 1 at 7:50.25 and taking the crown in the 400 free last night in a time of 3:47.54. He also notably anchored the Australis 4×200 free relay in 1:48.79. Joining Galea in scratching the 200 free are Brady Samuels and Grant Bochenski, both of who are entered in other events this morning.

Much like Patrick Sammon, the top seed in the women’s 100 breast, Kaitlyn Dobler, has been named to the U23 roster and has scratched out of her events this morning. Also scratching from the 100 breast is the #2 seed Olivia Anderson of the Aquajets Swim Team. Australian Mikayla Smith moves up into the top seed position with an entry time of 1:07.94. Preferring to concentrate on the 200 free and 100 back, the #7 seed Zoie Hartman has opted out of the 100 breaststroke as well.

The men’s 100 breast saw two scratches: the #1 seed Michael Andrew and the #47 seed Flynn Crisci. With Andrew’s scratch Charlie Swanson, the only other entrant with a time under one minute, is now the top seed.

The backstroke events saw three scratches between them. The women’s 100 back had one: #36 seed Caroline Famous. The men’s 100 back had two: #28 seed Brady Samuels (who also scratched his only other event of the day, the 200 free) and the #29 seed Kalle Makinen of Auburn University.