Miami Women Win All But Three Events vs Iowa

Miami (FL) vs Iowa

Coral Gables, FL

January 7, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Miami (FL) hosted Iowa on Tuesday, earning a decisive 199-95 victory over the Hawkeyes to improve their overall record to 6-1. Iowa added the loss to become 3-2 on the season.

The Hurricanes also had three two-event winners. Senior Adrianna Cera won the 1000 free in 10:15.14 and the 500 free in 5:02.11. Fellow senior Giulia Carvahlo took the 100 backstroke, swimming 56.84 for her first time in the event this season, and the 100 fly, coming in at 54.85.

The meet started with Miami taking the top two spots in the 200 medley relay, finishing 1st in 1:42.57 with their team of Leah Treglia (29.88), Simone Moll (25.19), Ashlyn Massey (24.78), and Giulia Carvalho (22.72). This time was two seconds faster than their ‘B’ relay and four seconds faster than Iowa’s ‘A’.

Miami also won the 400 freestyle relay, earning the top-three finishes in the event. Jane Fitzgerald (52.85), Giulia Carvalho (50.75), Adrianna Cera (52.09), and Savannah Barr (52.69) came together to finish in 3:28.38, three seconds ahead of 2nd place.

Diving junior Chiara Pellacani competed in her first meet of the year and swept the diving events, scoring 321.15 in the 1-meter and 327.90 in the 3-meter.

Seniors Savannah Barr (200 free, 1:52.45) and Jacey Hinton (50 free, 24.03), junior Jane Fitzgerald (100 free, 51.76), and freshman Simone Moll (100 breast, 1:02.87) all had event wins for Miami as well.

Iowa snagged three wins, two of which came from sophomore Olivia Swalley.

Swalley won the 200 breaststroke in 2:19.26 and the 200 IM in 2:04.90. The Hawkeyes also picked up an event win in the 200 backstroke with senior Annie Galvin winning in 2:03.74.

Miami and Iowa are both back in action on January 17th, with Miami hosting Houston and Iowa hosting conference competitor Illinois.