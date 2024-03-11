Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miami (OH) Wins 4th-Straight Men’s MAC Title (2024 Men’s MAC Champs Day 4 Recap)

2024 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS 

  1. Miami (OH) – 724
  2. Missouri State – 679.5
  3. Southern Illinois – 657.5
  4. UIC – 532
  5. Ball State – 414
  6. Evansville – 262
  7. Valparaiso – 125

AWARDS

  • Freshman Diver of the Year: Christian Curtis, UIC
  • Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Benedek Andor, Southern Illinois
  • Most Outstanding Diver: Harrison Nolan, UIC
  • Diving Coach of the Year: Susan Bromberg, UIC
  • Most Outstanding Swimmer: Alex Santiago, Southern Illinois
  • Swimming Coach of the Year: Hollie Bonewit-Cron, Miami
  • Most Outstanding Senior: Henju Duvenhage, Miami

Miami (OH) managed to hold onto their lead through the final day of the 2024 Men’s MAC Championships, winning their 4th-straight title. Missouri State held onto 2nd place, while Southern Illinois came in a close 3rd.

Southern Illinois junior Alex Santiago closed out what was a phenomenal meet with another great day on Saturday. Santiago would win the Most Outstanding Swimmer award for his efforts. On Saturday, Santiago won the 100 free decisively, roaring to a huge time of 42.42. That swim broke the MAC record that Santiago had just set himself on Wednesday night in a time trial before the first session of the meet. At that Wednesday time trial, he clocked a 42.70, taking the conference record under 43 seconds for the first time.

On Saturday, Santiago was out very fast, splitting 20.13 on the opening 50. He then clocked a 22.29 coming home.

Santiago was then back in action in the 400 free relay, helping SIU win in a new pool record of 2:53.16. AJ Terry led off in 43.97, followed by Donat Csuvarszki in 43.28, Jered Moore in 43.69, and Santiago with a 42.22 on the anchor.

Another MAC record fell at the hands of Southern Illinois on the night. Jack Khrypunov won the 200 fly in 1:43.16, dipping under the previous conference record of 1:43.30, which was set in 2019. Khrypunov got out a bit of an early lead, taking his race out in 49.38 on the first 100. He then really expanded his lead on the 3rd 50, before out-splitting everyone by more than a second on the final 50.

The Salukis also saw Jered Moore earn a win on the night. Moore won the 200 back by well over 2 seconds, finishing in 1:43.64. That swim came after he clocked a 1:42.56 in prelims.

Ball State picked up a win on the night, seeing Joey Garberick win the 200 breast by a huge margin. Gerberick clocked a career best of 1:54.78, winning the race by more than 3 seconds. Additionally, he shattered the pool record, which had stood at 1:57.07. Garberick posted the fastest split in the field on each 50, going 25.09, 29.09, 29.88, and 30.72 respectively by 50.

Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt won the 1650 free in 15:13.67, winning by a little over 16 seconds. While he won the race by a giant margin, Moffatt was well off his career best of 14:55.60, which stands as the MAC record in the event, as well as the SIU pool record.

ALL-MAC FIRST TEAM

ALL-MAC SECOND TEAM

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!