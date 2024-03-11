Miami (OH) Wins 4th-Straight Men’s MAC Title (2024 Men’s MAC Champs Day 4 Recap)

2024 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Miami (OH) – 724 Missouri State – 679.5 Southern Illinois – 657.5 UIC – 532 Ball State – 414 Evansville – 262 Valparaiso – 125

AWARDS

Freshman Diver of the Year: Christian Curtis , UIC

, UIC Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Benedek Andor , Southern Illinois

, Southern Illinois Most Outstanding Diver: Harrison Nolan , UIC

, UIC Diving Coach of the Year: Susan Bromberg , UIC

, UIC Most Outstanding Swimmer: Alex Santiago , Southern Illinois

, Southern Illinois Swimming Coach of the Year: Hollie Bonewit-Cron , Miami

, Miami Most Outstanding Senior: Henju Duvenhage, Miami

Miami (OH) managed to hold onto their lead through the final day of the 2024 Men’s MAC Championships, winning their 4th-straight title. Missouri State held onto 2nd place, while Southern Illinois came in a close 3rd.

Southern Illinois junior Alex Santiago closed out what was a phenomenal meet with another great day on Saturday. Santiago would win the Most Outstanding Swimmer award for his efforts. On Saturday, Santiago won the 100 free decisively, roaring to a huge time of 42.42. That swim broke the MAC record that Santiago had just set himself on Wednesday night in a time trial before the first session of the meet. At that Wednesday time trial, he clocked a 42.70, taking the conference record under 43 seconds for the first time.

On Saturday, Santiago was out very fast, splitting 20.13 on the opening 50. He then clocked a 22.29 coming home.

Santiago was then back in action in the 400 free relay, helping SIU win in a new pool record of 2:53.16. AJ Terry led off in 43.97, followed by Donat Csuvarszki in 43.28, Jered Moore in 43.69, and Santiago with a 42.22 on the anchor.

Another MAC record fell at the hands of Southern Illinois on the night. Jack Khrypunov won the 200 fly in 1:43.16, dipping under the previous conference record of 1:43.30, which was set in 2019. Khrypunov got out a bit of an early lead, taking his race out in 49.38 on the first 100. He then really expanded his lead on the 3rd 50, before out-splitting everyone by more than a second on the final 50.

The Salukis also saw Jered Moore earn a win on the night. Moore won the 200 back by well over 2 seconds, finishing in 1:43.64. That swim came after he clocked a 1:42.56 in prelims.

Ball State picked up a win on the night, seeing Joey Garberick win the 200 breast by a huge margin. Gerberick clocked a career best of 1:54.78, winning the race by more than 3 seconds. Additionally, he shattered the pool record, which had stood at 1:57.07. Garberick posted the fastest split in the field on each 50, going 25.09, 29.09, 29.88, and 30.72 respectively by 50.

Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt won the 1650 free in 15:13.67, winning by a little over 16 seconds. While he won the race by a giant margin, Moffatt was well off his career best of 14:55.60, which stands as the MAC record in the event, as well as the SIU pool record.

ALL-MAC FIRST TEAM

ALL-MAC SECOND TEAM