Miami (OH) Picks Up Dynamo Swim Club Freestyler Caleb Duval (2021)

Dynamo Swim Club’s Caleb Duval has verbally committed to Miami (OH) for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Atlanta International High School.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Miami University! Huge thank you to my friends, family and coaches for supporting me throughout this journey! Go Redhawks! #loveandhonor“

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.44

100 free – 46.05

200 free – 1:41.06

500 free – 4:39.01

At the 2020 Georgia 1A-3A HS State Championships, Duval was the 200 free runner-up (1:41.06) and he finished fourth in the 100 free (46.29). He also split 20.82 anchoring their fifth-place 200 medley relay and was 21.14 on the end of their 200 free relay, which placed eighth.

Last season, junior Cole Grosshans led the RedHawks in sprint free (19.7/44.2), while 1:37 200 freestyler Nick Ward graduated in 2020. Duval would’ve ranked fifth on the roster in 2019-20 in the 200 free with his lifetime best.

The RedHawks finished second at the 2020 MAC Championships, and Duval would’ve scored in B-finals of the 100 free and 200 free with his lifetime bests.

Duval joins Miami’s class of 2025 alongside Robert Luebke, Diego Pareja, Jonah Karschnik, Scott Spear, Yonatan Rosin, and Zach Bann.

