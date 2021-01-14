CAS Releases Full Decision In Two-Year Doping Ban On Russia

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) released its full 186-page Arbital Award in a two-year international sports ban on Russia.

CAS announced its ruling back in December, ultimately reducing a four-year ban to a two-year ban while unanimously finding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the WADA Code. At the time, CAS had only released the specifics of the ban. This week, the court published a full-length document running through the background of the case and the facts that led to the two-year ban.

You can read the full 186-page report here.

As previously reported, the decision doesn’t ban all Russian athletes from competing at the Olympics or World Championships. It applies to Russia at the institutional level, banning the nation from hosting, or bidding to host, Olympic- or world-level events. Russian officials are denied seats on boards of major sports governing bodies. The Russian flag and Russian anthem will not be allowed at Olympic, Paralympic, or world-level competitions, but Russian athletes can compete under a neutral banner.

BACKGROUND

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed the ban about a year ago by declaring the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant. The ban came after a lengthy doping scandal for Russia in which the McLaren Reports detailed a large, state-sponsored doping program to help shield Russian athletes from bans. RUSADA fell out of compliance around the time of the McLaren Reports in 2016. One major condition of RUSADA‘s reinstatement was that Russia turn over full lab data from its Moscow anti-doping lab. But Russia missed the deadline to turn over the data, and when it did, WADA said the data had been doctored when compared to data leaked by a whistleblower in 2017.

WADA responded by suspending RUSADA (and thereby Russia on an international sporting level) for four years. RUSADA appealed the ban, and CAS partially upheld it, confirming Russia’s suspension but reducing it to two years.