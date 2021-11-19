Miami (FL) Sweeps Day 1 Events at Own Invite

Miami Invite 2021

November 18-20, 2021

Norman Whitten Pool, Miami, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Day 1 Results

Team Scores

Miami – 315 Vanderbilt – 259 Iowa – 138

Miami (FL) is hosting a small women’s invite this weekend, with Vanderbilt and Iowa in attendance. The hosting Hurricanes are in the lead following the first day of competition.

Miami got out to the early lead, winning the 200 free relay handily. Giulia Carvalho led the team off in 23.47, Carmen San Nicolas Martinez clocked a 23.26 on the 2nd leg, Jacey Hinton split 23.10 on the 3rd leg, and Sydney Knapp anchored in 22.67. The Hurricanes swam a 1:32.50 to win the event by 1.59 seconds.

Carvalho and Knapp were also members of the 400 medley relay, which won in 3:40.10. Danika Huizinga led the team off in 54.23, Emma Sundstrand split 1:00.85 on breast, Carvalho swam a 55.19 on fly, and Knapp anchored in 49.83.

Miami’s Adrianna Cera won the 500 free in 4:48.12, leading a 1-2 charge as Aino Otava came in 2nd in 4:51.17. Cera’s swim was just off her personal best of 4:47.60, which she swam at the 2021 ACC Championships in February of this year.

Hurricane Emma Sundstrand took the 200 IM decisively, swimming a 2:01.51. It was a lifetime best for Sundstrand, taking down her previous best of 2:02.30, which she swam at the 2021 ACC Champs. Last night, Sundstrand used her breaststroke speed to help her in the race, splitting 34.73 on the breast 50 of the race.

Sydney Knapp won the 50 free for Miami, clocking a 23.33 to out-touch Vanderbilt’s Eleanor Beers by 0.01 seconds.