Hosts George Mason Break 3 Program Records on Patriot Invite Day 1

Patriot Invitational 2021

November 18-20, 2021

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Fairfax, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Program

Day 1 Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Delaware – 263. 50 Drexel University – 202. 50 Seton Hall University – 199 Florida Atlantic University – 194 George Mason University – 154. 50 University of Richmond – 110. 50 American University – 92

MEN

Florida Atlantic University – 333 Seton Hall University – 201 Delaware – 195 George Mason University – 193 Drexel University – 189 American University – 78

George Mason is hosting the Patriot Invite this weekend, featuring 6 Northeastern teams, plus the Florida Atlantic Owls. FAU leads the men’s meet following day 1 of the meet, while Delaware is leading the women’s meet.

Although hosts George Mason are in 5th in the women’s standings, they broke 3 team records. GMU won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:40.69, marking a program record. Ali Tyler led the team off in 54.27, which also broke the George Mason team record in the 100 back. Jacquee Clabeaux split 59.99 on breast, Abigail Murtaugh swam 55.54 on fly, and Emma De Jong anchored in 50.89. GMU also came in 2nd in the women’s 200 free relay, swimming a 1:31.96, which also established a new program record.

Jacquee Clabeaux also won the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:01.32. She swam a well-rounded race, splitting 26.38 on fly, 31.89 on back, 34.83 on breast, and 28.22 on free.

Lera Nasedkina picked up a win for Drexel in the women’s 50 free, swimming a 22.61. She won the race in tight fashion, as GMU freshman Ali Tyler, who would later go on to set the GMU record in the 100 back, touched 2nd in 22.65. Drexel won the women’s 200 free relay, with Nasedkina leading the team off in 22.75. Chelsea Gravereaux went next, swimming a 22.99, and was followed by Victoria Palochik (22.97), and Ryann Styer (23.14), for a final time of 1:31.85.

In the women’s 500 free, FAU’s Maggie Casey picked up the win in 4:54.25 after taking over the race early.

Drexel’s Alessio Gianni took the men’s 500 free in 4:25.41, catching and passing Delaware’s Andrew Taylor on the final 50. FAU won the other two individual men’s events. Rateb Hussein won the men’s 50 free in 20.01, with teammate Peter Tanner taking 2nd in 20.59. The Owls’ Alec Peckmann won the men’s 200 IM in 1:47.13, using a fast front half of the race to establish an insurmountable lead.

FAU won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:15.57. Max Ahumada Valdovinos led off in 49.76, Peckmann split 53.68 on breast, Hussein split 47.14 on fly, and Jackson Kirk anchored in 44.99. In the 200 free relay, Peckmann (20.32), Peter Tanner (19.92), Kirk (20.44), and Hussein (20.12) combined for a 1:20.80.