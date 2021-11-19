Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA DII U Indy Breaks 5 Meet Records on the 1st Night of House of Champions

House of Champions 2021

  • November 18-20, 2021
  • IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Day 1 Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

  1. U Indy – 359
  2. Ball State – 354
  3. Illinois – 287
  4. UIC – 258
  5. Milwaukee – 219
  6. IUPUI – 145
  7. Butler – 107
  8. UW Green Bay – 93
  9. Lewis – 80

MEN

  1. U Indy – 481
  2. IUPUI – 350.5
  3. UW Green Bay – 256
  4. Lewis – 236
  5. UIC – 206
  6. Ball State – 196.5
  7. Milwaukee – 167

IUPUI is hosting their annual House of Champions invite this weekend, although it’s the other Indianapolis-based school that’s taken over the meet early. NCAA Division II U Indy is leading both the women’s and men’s meets heading into day 2, breaking 5 meet records in the process.

U Indy was dominant in the sprint events, as Johanna Buys clocked a 22.83 to break the meet record in the women’s 50 free. The swim wasn’t Buys’ best of the season, as she’s already posted a 22.52, which leads the NCAA DII this season. It was a 1-2 charge by U Indy, as Leticia Vaselli took 2nd in 23.18. Both Buys and Vaselli were also on U Indy’s 200 free relay, where Buys led off in 22.72, and Vaselli swam a 23.20 on the 2nd leg. Julia Magierowska swam 3rd with a 23.14, and Krystal Caylor anchored in 22.74, resulting in a final time of 1:31.80. U Indy would have won the event, except that they swam the relay exhibition, which means it didn’t count for points.

U Indy exerted themselves on the rest of the field in the men’s 50 free, going 1-2-3. Diego Mas got the win, swimming a 19.73, while teammate Victor Antonon Rodriguez came in 2nd in 19.82. Mas would have broken the meet record, except that Rodriguez swam a 19.64 in prelims, establishing the new meet record. Joao Silva touched 3rd in finals with a 19.93, after swimming a 19.90 in prelims. Rodriguez, Mas, and Silva are now the top 3 swimmers in the NCAA DII this season.

In the men’s 200 free relay, Silva led off in 20.05, Mas swam 2nd in 19.39, Rodriguez clocked a 19.17 on the 3rd leg, and Jan Zuchowicz anchored in 19.58. Their final time of 1:18.19 broke the meet record, although they didn’t win the event, because like the women’s team, U Indy swam this relay exhibition.

U Indy kept it rolling in the medley relays at the end of the session as well. In the women’s 400 medley, Kaitlynn McCoy (55.29), Marizel Van Jaarsveld (1:01.33), Johanna Buys (54.45), and Krystal Caylor (49.52) teamed up for a 3:40.59. The swim edged out the previous meet record of 3:40.83, which was held by Michgan State, and was good to win the race tonight by 4 seconds.

In the men’s 400 medley relay, U Indy had Jeron Thompson (48.58), Likith Prema (53.40), Kael Yorke (47.96), and Antonon Rodriguez (43.18) combine for a 3:13.12. That swim also marked a meet record, and was the fastest in the field by over 5 seconds.

U Indy picked up another pair of individual wins on the night as well, putting a stamp on their stellar first night. Christian Hedeen won the men’s 500 free in 4:25.67, with teammate Sebastian Wenk touching 2nd in 4:25.78. Both swimmers clocked negative splits on the race, and stayed within half a second of each other throughout the race. The pair are now the top 2 swimmers in the DII rankings this season. Marizel Van Jaarsveld led a 1-2-3 charge by U Indy in the women’s 200 IM, winning the race handily in 2:00.32. Kaitlyn McCoy came in 2nd in 2:02.09, and Andrea Gomez took 3rd in 2:02.67. Van Jaarsveld lowered her own DII-leading season time with the swim.

Maxwell Boehnlein gave Green Bay a win in the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 1:49.66 to touch first in a tight race. Ball State also grabbed a win on the day, with Marcella Ribeiro taking the women’s 500 free in 4:53.07.

