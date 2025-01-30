Merrimack Gains Connecticut Class L State Finalist Julia Tejeda For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile swimmer Julia Tejeda has decided to continue her swimming career at Division 1 Merrimack College in Massachusetts, starting in the fall of 2025. Currently a senior at Cheshire High School in Connecticut, Tejeda trains with the Cheshire YMCA Sea Dog Swim Club.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career next fall at Merrimack College! Thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches for all the support you have given me over the last 4 years! Go Warriors!”

Tejeda achieved several lifetime bests at the 2024 Connecticut Senior Champs (SCY) in March. She placed 6th in the 1650 free (17:51.98), and her 1000 split (10:46.50) remains her fastest 1000 free time. She placed 10th in the 200 back (2:08.04), 13th in both the 200 IM (2:11.99) and 400 IM (4:40.42), and set a best time in the 100 back (1:00.34) during the 400 medley relay. Tejeda also achieved a personal best in the 200 fly (2:13.50 in prelims), and finished 19th in finals (2:15.55).

Tejeda was a finalist at the 2024 CIAC Class L Championship (SCY) in November, placing 9th in the 200 free (1:58.14) and 6th in the 500 free (5:16.98). Her 200 free time was a personal best. In Connecticut, schools are categorized based on enrollment, with Class L representing the second-largest group, behind Class LL.

Fast forward a week, and Tejeda competed at the CIAC State Open Championship (SCY), where she achieved a personal best in the 200 free (1:58.13), placing 20th, and a season best in the 500 free (5:15.52), placing 12th. The previous year at the meet, Tejeda set her lifetime best in the 500 free with a time of 5:13.64, finishing 11th.

Top SCY Times

500 Free – 5:13.64

1000 Free – 10:46.50

1650 – 17:51.98

200 back – 2:08.04

200 IM – 2:11.99

400 IM – 4:40.42

Merrimack placed 8th out of nine teams at the 2024 Northeast Conference Championships for women, matching their performance from the previous season. Tejeda could make a significant impact upon her arrival, as her fastest times in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM would have been the best for Merrimack last season. Her 200 back time would have qualified her for the ‘C’ final at last year’s NEC Championship,s as would her 200 IM, while her 400 IM time would have earned a spot in the ‘B’ final.

Additionally, Tejeda would have been the second-fastest on the team last season in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, and 200 fly. The top distance swimmer last season was junior Neva Sa, who held times of 5:05.25 in the 500, 10:41.41 in the 1000, and 17:42.32 in the mile.

Tejeda’s older sister, Alexa, also swam for Merrimack from 2018 to 2022. Now, Tejeda will follow in her footsteps and join Abby Condon and Liz Vursta as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Vursta holds strong times in the 500 free (5:14.21) and 200 back (2:09.50) as well.

