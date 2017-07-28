Men’s 4x200m Free Relay: Great Britain Upsets USA, Russia (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The British quartet of Stephen Milne (1:47.25), Nicholas Grainger (1:46.05), Duncan Scott (1:44.60), and James Guy (1:43.80) stunned the Americans and the Russians, who had battled for supremacy over the first half of the race, to win the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay in 7:01.70. Team USA (Blake Pieroni, Townley Haas, Jack Conger, and Zane Grothe) led by a 1.6-second margin heading into the fourth leg of the relay, but were overtaken by both Great Britain and Russia on the final 200 meters.

Watch the full race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up from Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009
  • Championship Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009
  • Junior World Record: USA, 7:13.76, 2015
  1. GOLD: GBR- 7:01.70
  2. SILVER: RUS- 7:02.68
  3. BRONZE: USA- 7:03.18

Russia and the USA traded the lead through the first 3 legs, with Townley Haas (1:44.58) and Jack Conger (1:45.37) putting up the fastest splits for the Americans. The USA had the lead heading into the final leg, but Great Britain’s James Guy blasted a 1:43.80 anchor split to give the Brits the gold, while Russia’s Alexander Krasnykh (1:44.80) moved them up into 2nd place. Zane Grothe (1:46.90) held on to help the Americans to bronze.

mettle

An upset is when the favorite loses. USA was not the favorite going into this race based on the individual times. Maybe Russia was upset, but not the US.

2 hours 21 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Based on the season best times going into the meet, the U.S. was the slight favorite. Guy and Scott really stepped up and most of the U.S. swimmers weren’t quite as good as their Nationals times or stayed the same.

2 hours 15 minutes ago
samuel huntington

if you’re the slight favorite and then lose, I don’t think that’s an upset.

2 hours 9 minutes ago
marklewis

Agree. Guy swam a 1:43 and Scott a 1:44. The best US swimmers were Haas 1:44 and Conger 1:45.

So Team GB swam a tremendous race. They were only a second slower that the fully-loaded US team in Rio.

I was happy to see Jack Conger and Zane Grothe get a WC medal.

2 hours 2 minutes ago
The Devil\'s Advocate

Why happy? Mr. Grothe sent all by himself the
Americans from first to third. If guys like Phelps,
Lochte & Dwyer passed the torch to swimmers
like him, the U.S. from now on won’t see in the
big relay the “gold” light of day again…

54 minutes 33 seconds ago
Cate

Dwyer passing the torch? Really? So why was he not swimming in the finals? See prelim times.

28 minutes 20 seconds ago
Brownie

With Guy and Scott on that relay they where probably the favorite

1 hour 44 minutes ago
dude 2.0

basically, the US should have won. Terrible idea putting Grothe on the Final’s relay and then putting him last – total distance guy and no legs – was a sure thing to be destroyed by James Guy. Put Townley last or first. Put Dwyer on the relay. I don’t care if he’s out of shape, the dude will step up

2 hours 12 minutes ago
75M FREE

Yes at the Haas comment.
No at the Dwyer comment – Put him in the spectator stands.

2 hours 8 minutes ago
lilaswimmer

or to a plane to costa rica.

34 minutes 21 seconds ago
Cate

I wouldn’t be that brutal about Dwyer, but judging from his appearances, or nonappearances at Arena Pro swims as well as trials and prelim time he was not ready for this.

12 minutes 33 seconds ago
Cate

See preliminary times. You sure he could step up?

25 minutes 6 seconds ago
Swimmer?

*Phelps gets that itch again*

2 hours 7 minutes ago
