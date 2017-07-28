Men’s 4x200m Free Relay: Great Britain Upsets USA, Russia (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The British quartet of Stephen Milne (1:47.25), Nicholas Grainger (1:46.05), Duncan Scott (1:44.60), and James Guy (1:43.80) stunned the Americans and the Russians, who had battled for supremacy over the first half of the race, to win the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay in 7:01.70. Team USA (Blake Pieroni, Townley Haas, Jack Conger, and Zane Grothe) led by a 1.6-second margin heading into the fourth leg of the relay, but were overtaken by both Great Britain and Russia on the final 200 meters.

Watch the full race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up from Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009

Championship Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009

Junior World Record: USA, 7:13.76, 2015

GOLD: GBR- 7:01.70 SILVER: RUS- 7:02.68 BRONZE: USA- 7:03.18

