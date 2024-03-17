McKeown Completes Impressive Treble To Close Out NSW Championships

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Start List Preview
- Top 5 Races to Watch
- Heats Program
- Live Results
- Results also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 NSW State Open Championships”
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
Racing on the final day of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships, 22-year-old world record holder Kaylee McKeown put on a show across a tough triple to close out the competition.
Griffith’s McKeown took on the 200m free, 200m IM and 50m back events, posting solid in-season results across each at this non-selection meet.
First in the 200m free, McKeown placed 4th in a time of 1:56.06. That represented a new personal best for the star, overtaking her previous career-quickest result of 1:56.14.
Then in the 200m IM, McKeown stopped the clock in a speedy 2:08.84, a time which would have won bronze at this year’s World Championships.
McKeown’s 2IM personal best rests at the 2:07.19 nabbed at last year’s Sydney Open to become the #2 Australian in history behind national record holder Stephanie Rice. Her season-best sits at the 2:07.54 produced at December’s Queensland Championships.
Finally, McKeown busted out a winning effort of 27.25 in the 50m back as the sole competitor under the 28-second threshold to cap off the evening. That registered as McKeown’s 7th-fastest performance in her already storied career.
All told, McKeown wracked up the following impressive swims throughout these championships:
- 2:04.21 – 200m back, gold
- 57.57 – 100m back, gold
- 1:56.06 – 200m free, 4th
- 2:08.84 – 200m IM, gold
- 27.25 – 50m back, gold
That feeling when sweeping the backstrokes at a random in-season meet is harder than sweeping them at worlds