McKeown Completes Impressive Treble To Close Out NSW Championships

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Racing on the final day of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships, 22-year-old world record holder Kaylee McKeown put on a show across a tough triple to close out the competition.

Griffith’s McKeown took on the 200m free, 200m IM and 50m back events, posting solid in-season results across each at this non-selection meet.

First in the 200m free, McKeown placed 4th in a time of 1:56.06. That represented a new personal best for the star, overtaking her previous career-quickest result of 1:56.14.

Then in the 200m IM, McKeown stopped the clock in a speedy 2:08.84, a time which would have won bronze at this year’s World Championships.

McKeown’s 2IM personal best rests at the 2:07.19 nabbed at last year’s Sydney Open to become the #2 Australian in history behind national record holder Stephanie Rice. Her season-best sits at the 2:07.54 produced at December’s Queensland Championships.

Finally, McKeown busted out a winning effort of 27.25 in the 50m back as the sole competitor under the 28-second threshold to cap off the evening. That registered as McKeown’s 7th-fastest performance in her already storied career.

All told, McKeown wracked up the following impressive swims throughout these championships: