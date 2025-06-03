Maxine Parker Edges Claire Curzan In 50 Free Swim-Off For Spot In 100 Free ‘A’ Final

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
After tying for 8th in the prelims of the women’s 100 free on Tuesday morning at U.S. Nationals, University of Virginia teammates Maxine Parker and Claire Curzan agreed to take a slightly different approach to their swim-off in determining who would have a lane in tonight’s ‘A’ final.
After posting identical times of 54.00 in the 100 free heats, Parker and Curzan brought up the idea of racing head-to-head in a 50 free to determine who would swim the ‘A’ final, with UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo telling SwimSwam both swimmers requested it and were on board.
In the swim-off, Parker pulled out the victory in a tight race, clocking 24.67 compared to Curzan’s 24.73.
Claire Curzan and Maxine Parker did a 50 Free swim-off to break the tie for 8th place. Maxine won to earn the spot in the A Final
Swim Off
1. Maxine Parker 24.67
2. Claire Curzan 24.73 pic.twitter.com/NMifjWKkHy
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) June 3, 2025
The swim for Parker marks a new lifetime best, undercutting her previous mark of 24.68 set at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, while Curzan’s time is her fastest since 2022, having been as fast as 24.17 back in 2021.
In the 100 free prelims, Parker’s 54-flat swim marked the second-fastest of her career, only trailing the 53.51 she produced at the 2023 National Championships, which earned her a berth on the World Championship team that year.
For Curzan, 54-flat was her fastest swim since 2022, owning a best of 53.55 from 2021. Scheduled to race the 200 back on Wednesday, it now seems likely Curzan scratches the 100 free ‘B’ final with World Championship selection no longer on the line.
Tonight’s 100 free ‘A’ final will feature four swimmers who train out of Virginia, with Parker joining top seed Gretchen Walsh, 3rd seed Kate Douglass, and 6th seed Anna Moesch.
Curzan’s lifetime best in the 50 free would’ve made summer teams for all of the last few years…insane
The stage is set from some fast swimming tonight.
Remember folks:
🙂
You’d think you’d see this more particularly with longer distances. Especially since it seems like you can pick non regulation distances. Maybe do a 300 or 400 instead of a 500 swim off.
Oh interesting, I wonder if you can do a non-sanctioned distance. From what I recall of the rules, I think you can.
Hard to pull off agreement if the athletes aren’t on the same team, though. Whichever coach proposes that, the opposing coach will automatically assume they’re trying to ‘get one over’ on ’em.
Creative idea in swimming?! Hooray
its literally a rule lol
Unless Erin Gemmell and/or Anna Moesch stumble in the final, I don’t see it for Parker.
Three in the Top 6 of the women’s 100 meter freestyle from the University of Virginia women’s swimming program would be a feather in DeSorbo’s cap.
Edges,,,
UVA social media selling Anna Moesch short – she went 53.69! Either way a huge best time for her, and 4/8 A finalists is fire.
I was surprised that you could choose to do a 50 free as a swim-off in the 100 free. However, I checked, and the USA Swimming rules and regulations allow “the swimmers, coaches, and Referee [to] mutually agree to
resolve the tie in an alternative manner, such as coin toss or racing a different distance/
event.”
And there’s been at least a couple fun examples of using an “alternative manner” over the years: https://swimswam.com/is-the-cup-game-a-legal-way-to-decide-a-swim-off-winner/