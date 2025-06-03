Maxine Parker Edges Claire Curzan In 50 Free Swim-Off For Spot In 100 Free ‘A’ Final

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After tying for 8th in the prelims of the women’s 100 free on Tuesday morning at U.S. Nationals, University of Virginia teammates Maxine Parker and Claire Curzan agreed to take a slightly different approach to their swim-off in determining who would have a lane in tonight’s ‘A’ final.

After posting identical times of 54.00 in the 100 free heats, Parker and Curzan brought up the idea of racing head-to-head in a 50 free to determine who would swim the ‘A’ final, with UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo telling SwimSwam both swimmers requested it and were on board.

In the swim-off, Parker pulled out the victory in a tight race, clocking 24.67 compared to Curzan’s 24.73.

The swim for Parker marks a new lifetime best, undercutting her previous mark of 24.68 set at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, while Curzan’s time is her fastest since 2022, having been as fast as 24.17 back in 2021.

In the 100 free prelims, Parker’s 54-flat swim marked the second-fastest of her career, only trailing the 53.51 she produced at the 2023 National Championships, which earned her a berth on the World Championship team that year.

For Curzan, 54-flat was her fastest swim since 2022, owning a best of 53.55 from 2021. Scheduled to race the 200 back on Wednesday, it now seems likely Curzan scratches the 100 free ‘B’ final with World Championship selection no longer on the line.

Tonight’s 100 free ‘A’ final will feature four swimmers who train out of Virginia, with Parker joining top seed Gretchen Walsh, 3rd seed Kate Douglass, and 6th seed Anna Moesch.