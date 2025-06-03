All The Links You Need For The 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, kick off this morning at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.
Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).
For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.
Here’s a list of all the links that you’ll need to follow the action this week, along with the event schedule.
- SwimSwam Event Page
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Prelims Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Distance & Finals Timelines
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- How To Watch
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- World Championship Selection Criteria
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Men’s Event #
|Day 1 — Tuesday, June 3
|1
|200 Butterfly
|2
|3
|100 Freestyle
|4
|5
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|–
|–
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|6
|
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 4
|7
|200 Freestyle
|8
|9
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|11
|200 Backstroke
|12
|13
|50 Butterfly
|14
|
Day 3 – Thursday, June 5
|15
|400 IM
|16
|17
|100 Butterfly
|18
|19
|50 Breaststroke
|20
|21
|50 Backstroke
|22
|
Day 4 – Friday, June 6
|23
|400 Freestyle
|24
|25
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|100 Backstroke
|28
|
Day 5 – Saturday, June 7
|29
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|–
|30
|200 IM
|31
|–
|Men’s 800 Freestyle
|32
|33
|50 Freestyle
|34