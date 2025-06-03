Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2025 U.S. National Championships

by Sean Griffin 0

June 03rd, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Indiana University Natatorium
  • LCM (50 meters)

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, kick off this morning at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.

Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

Here’s a list of all the links that you’ll need to follow the action this week, along with the event schedule.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Men’s Event #
  Day 1 — Tuesday, June 3  
1 200 Butterfly 2
3 100 Freestyle 4
5 Women’s 800 Freestyle
Men’s 1500 Freestyle 6
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 4
7 200 Freestyle 8
9 200 Breaststroke 10
11 200 Backstroke 12
13 50 Butterfly 14
Day 3 – Thursday, June 5
15 400 IM 16
17 100 Butterfly 18
19 50 Breaststroke 20
21 50 Backstroke 22
Day 4 – Friday, June 6
23 400 Freestyle 24
25 100 Breaststroke 26
27 100 Backstroke 28
Day 5 – Saturday, June 7
29 Women’s 1500 Freestyle
30 200 IM 31
Men’s 800 Freestyle 32
33 50 Freestyle 34

