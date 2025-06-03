All The Links You Need For The 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, kick off this morning at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.

Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

Here’s a list of all the links that you’ll need to follow the action this week, along with the event schedule.

EVENT SCHEDULE