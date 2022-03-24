Matt Sates Swims 4:08.73 500 FR in Prelims, #8 Performer All-Time, #2 Freshman

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
500 free
- NCAA Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
- NCAA Meet Record: Jake Magahey (UGA): 4:07.97
- American Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
- US Open Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
- Pool Record: Peter Vanderkaay (CW): 4:08.60
Top 8 finishers:
- Matt Sates (UGA): 4:08.73
- Jake Magahey (UGA): 4:09.22
- Alfonso Mestre (FLOR): 4:09.74
- Luke Hobson (TEX): 4:10.38
- Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:10.53
- Ross Dant (NCST): 4:10.66
- David Johnston (TEX): 4:10.96
- Brooks Fail (ZONA): 4:11.27
UGA freshman Matt Sates, who joined the Bulldogs during the winter semester, took the top seed for tonight’s final in the 500 free. Sates swam a new personal best of 4:08.73, dipping under 4:09 for the first time in his young career. Despite only dropping 0.33 seconds from his best time, the performance moved Sates up 3 spots in the all-time rankings. He’s now the #8 performer all-time.
Here is the current all-time top 10 in the men’s SCY 500 free, which will almost certainly change once tonight’s finals roll around:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|4:06.32
|Kieran Smith
|2020 SEC Champs
|2
|4:06.71
|Jake Magahey
|2021 SEC Champs
|3
|4:07.25
|Zane Grothe
|2017 Winter Nationals
|4
|4:08.19
|Townley Haas
|2019 NCAA DI
|5
|4:08.26
|Drew Kibler
|2020 ST TEX First Chance Invite
|6
|4:08.42
|Clark Smith
|2017 NCAA DI
|7
|4:08.54
|Peter Vanderkaay
|2008 MI OLY Michigan Open
|8
|4:08.73
|Matt Sates
|2022 NCAA DI
|9
|4:08.75
|Tom Dolan
|1995 US Men’s NCAA Champs
|10
|4:08.92
|Jean Basson
|2009 NCAA DI
Additionally, Sates is now the #2 freshman all-time in the event. Notably, he’s behind only UGA teammate Jake Magahey, who swam a 4:06.71 last year as a freshman. That means Georgia has the fastest two freshman in NCAA history in the 500 free.
Another interesting piece of Sates’ swim: his splitting. Here are Sates’ 100 splits this morning:
- 47.64
- 51.31
- 51.52
- 48.89
- 49.38
What’s fascinating about this splitting is it essentially mimics the way Sates swam his SCM 400 free this past fall when he broke the World Jr Record. In that race, these were Sates’ splits:
- 52.56
- 56.62
- 55.54
- 53.20
That’s a 1:38.27 on the last 200.
I think he will climb a bit higher on those rankings tonight. All the way to the top?
Split comparison is super interesting. Maybe a little more in the tank tonight for the last 100?