Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Cole Firlie Commits to MIT

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter U.S. Open qualifier Cole Firlie has verbally committed to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for the fall of 2022.

“My official visit in the fall convinced me MIT was the right school for me. The campus was beautiful, the facilities were astonishing, and most importantly the people I interacted with on the team and in the classroom were wonderful. I could immediately see myself fitting into this amazing culture and made my decision shortly after! (Of course, being the #1 STEM university in the world didn’t hurt either…) “…MIT will absolutely provide the rigorous academic challenges I am looking for in my collegiate education, for which I am very excited! “…A fun fact about me is that I am known infamously among my friends and team for my ability to perform extremely well at unofficial time trials at practice where I throw on a tech suit and race – a highlight being a unofficial Summer Jr cut in the 500 FR from a 4:27.1 in practice. Nevertheless, I am very excited for my swimming career to continue at MIT, and I look forward to achieving my goals of a Olympic Trials cut this summer and DIII NCAA champion in the 500 FR by next spring!”

Firlie is a current senior at Pine View High School in Florida who was the first student in school history to pass Calculus III and Differential Equations as a sophomore.

He trains with Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team and he recently swam lifetime best times in the 1000 free, 500 free, and 400 IM at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships in March. He placed 4th, 5th, and 12th, respectively.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 9:12.00

500 free – 4:27.37

200 free – 1:39.66 (Nov 2021)

1650 free – 15:48.99

400 IM – 3:59.22

Firlie is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 1000 free and has a Summer Juniors cut in the 500 free. His best 200 free time is from the Florida High School Athletic Association 4A State Championships in November 2021 where he placed 6th in the event.

He is set to improve the Engineers’ already-dominant distance group; his lifetime best time would have won the 1650 free by nearly 2 seconds at the 2022 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championships. He also would have placed 3rd in the 500 free, 3rd in the 400 IM, and 4th in the 200 free.

At the 2022 NEWMAC Championships, the Engineers placed 2-3-4-5 in the 500 free led by sophomore Jaden Luo. In the 1650 free, MIT secured 2nd, 3rd, and 6th place led by sophomore Brian Li. Luo also won the 200 free and was followed by his sophomore teammate Tobe Obochi in 2nd place.

Firlie’s fellow class of 2026 commits Eugene Jiang and Evan Liu are also 200 freestylers who have lifetime best times of mid-to-low 1:40’s.

Current MIT freshman Roderick Huang leads the 400 IM group; he won the event at this season’s conference championships and spearheaded a 1-2-3 finish for the Engineers.

MIT’s men’s program is coming off their 13th consecutive NEWMAC Conference Championship title win this season under head coach Meg French.

Firlie also joins Zach West, Theo Chen, and Michael Peng in the Engineers’ class of 2026 verbal commitments.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.