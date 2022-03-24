FINA Expected To Announce Lima, Peru As New World Junior Championship Host

FINA is expected to announce Lima, Peru as the new host of the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, according to a report from Best Swimming‘s Alex Pussieldi.

The event was previously scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia from August 23-28, but FINA pulled hosting duties from the city due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pussieldi, who was also the first to report that FINA was canceling the 2022 World Championships in Fukuoka, notes that the new dates for World Juniors are expected to fall in either the last week of August or the first week of September. He was also correct in reporting that World Juniors would be pulled out of Kazan last month.

If that ends up being the case, the meet will directly conflict with the recently-announced Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which are slated to take place August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A USA Swimming spokesperson noted that they were fully committed to attending Junior Pan Pacs (also likely the case with Canada, Australia and Japan), and would make a decision regarding participation at World Juniors if and when a new host and new dates were announced. If the two meets fall in back-to-back weeks (or at the same time), it seems likely those four nations won’t be in attendance in Lima.

Lima’s VIDENA Aquatic Centre has played host to some major competitions in recent years, most notably the 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games. It also hosted the 2020 UANA Cup, the 2021 South American Youth Championships and the 2022 Intercontinental Water Polo Cup.

Lima previously played host to World Juniors back in 2011, which took place at the Campo de Marte pool.

On Wednesday, FINA implemented a full ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, and in response, the Russian Swimming Federation told FINA all of its athletes would withdraw from FINA competitions for the rest of the year.