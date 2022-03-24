Jake Newmark’s Status For NCAAs In Doubt After 500 Free No-Show

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following a relatively ‘off’ split on last night’s 800 free relay, Wisconsin sophomore Jake Newmark was a no-show in this morning’s 500 free prelims at the Men’s NCAA Championships in Atlanta.

The Wisconsin coaching staff told SwimSwam that Newmark is currently recovering from a non-COVID-related illness and that they’re hoping for a possible return later in the meet.

Newmark was seeded ninth in the 500 free, having clocked a lifetime best of 4:12.43 at the Big Ten Championships last month en route to winning the conference title.

In the 800 free relay on Wednesday night, Newmark led off the Badgers in a time of 1:36.22, over three seconds shy of his personal best of 1:32.84 from Big Tens.

With Newmark either out of the meet entirely or not at his best, Wisconsin will be hard-pressed for points as he was projected to score 21 of their 33 individual points at the meet.

Newmark is also currently the 22nd seed in the 200 free on Friday and the seventh seed in the 200 back on Saturday.