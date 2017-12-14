Marie Wattel Scratches 50 Fly For Euros Day 2 Finals

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

25m

Entry lists

Live timing

Results

There are only handful of scratches for day 2 finals at the European Short Course Championships, headed by 6th-seeded Marie Wattel in the women’s 50 fly.

The French flyer had gone 25.73 this morning to take 6th overall, but was still about four tenths out of the top time and with a loaded field to pass for medal contention. She bows out of tonight’s semifinals, which open the session tonight. Finals take place at the very end of tonight’s action.

There were only scratches out of three different events. Here’s a look at all of tonight’s scratches:

Women’s 50 Fly – Semifinals

6th – Marie Wattel (FRA)

12th – Elinore De Jong (NED)

Women’s 100 Free – Semifinals

8th – Michelle Coleman (SWE)

(SWE) 11th – Maria Kameneva (RUS)

15th – Kim Busch (NED)

Men’s 400 IM – Finals