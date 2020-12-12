Marchand Chasing Stiff French 400 IM Olympic Qualifying Standard

2020 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fireworks ignited this day 3 prelims session with 27-year-old Melanie Henique throwing down a new national record in the women’s 50m free. She registered a time of 24.34 to take the top seed headed into tonight’s final. You can read more about her remarkable swim here.

Leon Marchand turned some heads as well while competing in the men’s 400m IM. The 18-year-old ASU-commit posted a morning time of 4:16.81, a mark which sits just outside his lifetime best of 4:16.37. That PB garnered him a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Budapest.

Although Marchand is nearing the FINA ‘A’ cut of 4:15.84 for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he needs to go much farther in his quest, with the French Swimming Federation (FFN) mandating a consideration standard of a much quicker 4:13.33.

Additional Notes: